Magellan Health Opens 24-Hour Crisis Line For Individuals Impacted By Flooding In Texas
Consultation and resources available at no cost to local community
FRISCO, Texas, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Health, Inc. today announced that it has opened a complimentary 24-hour crisis line for individuals impacted by the flooding in Texas.
The toll-free number to access free, confidential consultation services is 1-800-327-7451.
Magellan confidential consultation services are offered at no charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger, or hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters. Crisis line callers may also seek information and guidance to other available resources, such as community-based support.
Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health's website here .
How to cope after a traumatic event: English | Spanish
Helping yourself and others through grief: English | Spanish
Supporting employees during traumatic events: English | Spanish
In addition, resources specific to disasters, emergency preparedness, response and recovery can be found on Ready .
Magellan Health, Inc. , provides innovative mental health and substance use solutions and related services to commercial and public organizations. Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.
