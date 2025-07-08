Family And Community: Focusing On What Matters At The Jackson, Tennessee Dixie® Tableware Site
Georgia-Pacific selected Jackson because the city has a strong manufacturing footprint, and a highly skilled workforce to support its operations. But the company also noted that Jackson is a wonderful, vibrant community. Leaders at the facility wanted to reflect that spirit - not just in what it makes, but in how it feels for the employees that come into work each day. They turned to local artist and Jackson native Samantha Wood . Her bold, colorful artwork now line the breakroom walls, celebrating everyday moments - the kind Dixie® products are made for - while giving employees and visitors a sense of place and pride .
Watch the video to learn more.
View original content here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment