Family And Community: Focusing On What Matters At The Jackson, Tennessee Dixie® Tableware Site

JACKSON, Tenn., July 8, 2025 - As the first products rolled off the line at the Dixie® Tableware manufacturing site in Jackson, one year ago this month, it marked more than a milestone. It was the first new Dixie® greenfield plant build since the Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility opened in 1991. And it was the beginning of something bigger for the people of Jackson, a vote of confidence in their city, their workforce, and their future.

Georgia-Pacific selected Jackson because the city has a strong manufacturing footprint, and a highly skilled workforce to support its operations. But the company also noted that Jackson is a wonderful, vibrant community. Leaders at the facility wanted to reflect that spirit - not just in what it makes, but in how it feels for the employees that come into work each day. They turned to local artist and Jackson native Samantha Wood . Her bold, colorful artwork now line the breakroom walls, celebrating everyday moments - the kind Dixie® products are made for - while giving employees and visitors a sense of place and pride .

Watch the video to learn more.

