Keybank Awards More Than $1,193,000 To Eastern Pennsylvania Organizations Through Tax Credit Programs

KeyBank (NYSE: Key) announces it has awarded Philadelphia and Eastern PA educational organizations with funding in 2024 through Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program totaling $527,222. Additional tax credit funding has been awarded through the state's Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program and Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) for a total contribution of $1,193,889.

Under the EITC program, Pennsylvania allows individuals and businesses to obtain a state tax credit equal to 90% of their Pennsylvania state tax liability for eligible contributions. These contributions must be made either to schools that provide tuition assistance to students from low-income households or to approved Educational Improvement Organizations.

“KeyBank's continued support through Pennsylvania's EITC program reflects our deep commitment to fostering educational access and opportunity to all students in our community,” said Youseff Tannous, KeyBank's Eastern Pennsylvania Market President.“We recognize the significant impact of the EITC program and the vital role it plays in enabling us to contribute meaningfully to those organizations that are shaping and educating the leaders of tomorrow. Through our investments, we are helping to provide students with access to innovative learning experiences that inspire growth, development, and a brighter future for our communities.”

The EITC program funding from Key ranges from $20,000 to $50,000 and have been made to the following community organizations:



Children's Scholarship Fund of Philadelphia

Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School

Devon Preparatory School

Foundation for Catholic Education

Gladwyne Montessori School

Joey F. Casey Memorial Foundation

Montgomery School

Pen Ryn School

Philadelphia School of Democracy, Inc.

The Church Farm School

The Hillside School

The Swain School, Inc.

Upland Country Day School

Wyndcroft School

KenCrest Services

YMCA of Bucks County Wonderspring

KeyBank granted an additional $416,667 through the OSTC program, providing scholarships for tuition assistance to eligible students to attend a public or nonpublic school outside of their district. The remaining tax credit program funds were allocated to serve distressed areas or support neighborhood conservation with affordable housing programs, community services, crime prevention, education, job training or neighborhood assistance through the NAP-specifically the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) and Special Program Priorities (SPP) program.

