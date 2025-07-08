Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fly Play Hf.: PLAY Issues A Convertible Bond Amounting To ISK 2.4 Billion


2025-07-08 02:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fly Play hf. has secured binding, conditional subscription commitments from investors for the purchase of a convertible bond totaling ISK 2.4 billion, or approximately USD 20 million. Among the participants in this financing round are the company's largest shareholders as well as new Icelandic investors.

Attached is a company announcement providing further details on these plans.
Also attached is a press release sent to the media on the same topic.


