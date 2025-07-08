403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fly Play Hf.: PLAY Issues A Convertible Bond Amounting To ISK 2.4 Billion
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fly Play hf. has secured binding, conditional subscription commitments from investors for the purchase of a convertible bond totaling ISK 2.4 billion, or approximately USD 20 million. Among the participants in this financing round are the company's largest shareholders as well as new Icelandic investors.
Attached is a company announcement providing further details on these plans.
Attached is a company announcement providing further details on these plans.
Also attached is a press release sent to the media on the same topic.
Attachments
-
Fly Play hf. issues a convertible bond
Press release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment