Filling Backpacks, Fueling Futures: Yum! Brands And Partners Pack 1,500 Meals For Louisville Students In Need
Last week, 70 employees at Yum! Brands, KFC US and Henny Penny teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter to fill 1,500 meals for local Louisville, Kentucky students - helping ensure kids have food for the weekend.
More than 64,000 students in Louisville face food insecurity. Blessings in a Backpack provides food for school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry when school meals aren't available. This effort helps ensure kids have the nourishment they need to thrive - even when school is out. Huge thanks to everyone who rolled up their sleeves to make a difference!
