PNC 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: A Message From Our CCRO To Our Stakeholders

In service of this commitment to our stakeholders, this past year we once again conducted extensive analysis of our corporate responsibility priorities, which provided valuable insight into how we can more positively impact our business operations, society and the environment. Additionally, we engaged with approximately 75 percent of our top 100 active shareholders, discussing topics like financial and operational performance, and corporate responsibility matters in the interest of further refining our approach. We appreciate open dialogue and engagement with all our stakeholders. We believe it's good business and it makes us not just a better bank, but a better neighbor.

In the following pages we will share our progress over this past year and our strategies for the opportunities that lie ahead. In 2024, we mobilized $6.11 billion in environmental financing, cumulatively bringing us very close to achieving our $30 billion environmental finance pledge, which we expect will be satisfied on schedule in 2025. And to enhance our ability to support our clients' evolving financing needs, we launched the PNC Climate Solutions Partner program. This skill-building initiative educates PNC employees on our Climate Action Strategy and enables front-line employees to better support our customers as they develop and work through their own unique climate goals and plans.

We embrace our role in providing access to capital and enhancing financial mobility throughout our footprint communities. In 2024, we deployed $28.5 billion of the $88 billion committed through our four-year Community Benefits Plan, bringing our total since 2022 to $85.5 billion.* We are excited about the opportunity to continue this approach for the balance of 2025 to help meet community needs and boost economic empowerment.

We continue to meet our customers where they are, deploying our mobile branches on more than 3,100 visits, traveling over 89,000 miles in 2024 and serving more than 22,000 individuals. Our community relationships are vital to these efforts, as we coordinated with more than 170 community organizations this past year to schedule deployments.

Central to our efforts to bolster our communities is our signature philanthropic focus, PNC Grow Up Great® , which celebrated 20 years in 2024. This $500 million early childhood education initiative helps prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life. Since the program's inception in 2004, PNC Grow Up Great has provided $270 million in grants to organizations championing high-quality early childhood education, and our employees have volunteered more than 1.2 million hours in support. We're proud of the longevity of this work and the impact it's had on the more than 10 million children we've reached to date through grants and educational programs.

We serve a diverse group of individuals, families and businesses across the country. To do so effectively, and win in the marketplace, we must recruit and retain talented employees with the relevant experiences, skills and perspectives to best support them. This is a business imperative, and we work every day to foster an accessible and inclusive workplace where all employees - and customers - can feel welcomed, valued and respected. To support this imperative, consistent with applicable laws, we do not discriminate against any employee, potential or current client, supplier, or any other stakeholder based on race; color; ethnicity; religion or religious views; national origin; gender; sexual orientation; gender identity; military status; disability; marital or familial status; political opinions, speech or affiliation; or age.

Our employees drive PNC's success, and we're committed to employee development and well-being. One way we demonstrate that commitment is through our partnership with Guild, which began in 2022. Guild's partnership with PNC offers our employees the opportunity to earn tuition-free associate and bachelor's degrees, along with professional certificates and college prep courses. More than 9,500 employees have enrolled in programs through Guild over the last two years. We are pleased to support the continued professional development of our employees, which we believe will ultimately enhance the strength of our company.

In fact, none of our achievements would be possible without the talents and commitments of my 55,000-plus colleagues who are focused on delivering for our stakeholders every day. I want to thank them for all their contributions that make PNC a dependable neighbor, company and employer. I know that collectively we'll continue to focus on running our business reliably, with integrity, and in service of all our stakeholders.

RICHARD K. BYNUM

Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

View the full 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report.