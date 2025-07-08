T‐Mobile Supports Texas Communities Amid Catastrophic Flooding (Updated 7/7)

Flooding continues to affect communities in Central Texas, with Kerr County among the hardest hit. We're staying closely connected with federal, state and local public safety teams and emergency management agencies in the region to ensure our support meets the region's needs.

Community Support Update

T-Mobile teams are on the ground in Kerrville helping communities stay connected. We are currently offering free Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies, while supplies last. All community members are welcome to stop by any time. Wi-Fi and device charging will be available 24 hours a day but may change:

T-Mobile Store – Junction Hwy & E Sunset Dr. Address: 1304 Junction Hwy, Ste 1100, Kerrville, TX 78028

And tomorrow, July 8, we'll have a second location with Wi-Fi and charging from 9 am to 5 pm CT, along with charging supplies while they last:

City West Church. Address: 3139 Junction Hwy, Ingram, TX 78025

Network Update

Our Emergency Management team deployed a SatCOLT (Satellite Cell on Light Truck) at the Unified Command Center in Kerrville to boost coverage inside the building and in the surrounding area. We also staged additional SatCOLTs nearby to respond to emerging needs.

We've also deployed a search and rescue drone to help first responders and to further assess damage giving a better view of remote or inaccessible areas.

Yesterday, we enabled T-Satellite with Starlink for T-Mobile customers to use text-to-911 and basic text messaging. T-Satellite also broadcasts wireless emergency alerts to compatible devices in the area.

###

July 5, 2025

As catastrophic flash flooding strikes Central Texas, our hearts are with everyone affected - especially the residents of Kerr County, where the devastation has been most severe.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert shared an update about our community support and network status earlier today:

Community Support on the Ground

Our Community Support team is enroute to Kerrville with trucks and trailers to provide free Wi-Fi, charging and supplies at the reunification center. They're expected to arrive this evening - we'll share location details as soon as they're confirmed.

Coordinating with Emergency Agencies

T-Mobile is coordinating with state and local agencies and is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to help ensure critical connectivity and resources are available where needed most.

We stand with our customers, communities and public safety partners as response and recovery efforts continue. Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

###