New Book The Throne And Liberty By Dr. James Orrington Explores The Spiritual Nature Of Water

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A bold new book challenges one of humanity's most basic assumptions. In The Throne And Liberty: Water Is Not What You Believe, Dr. James Orrington presents a transformative exploration of water's spiritual, scientific, and cosmic dimensions, offering readers a fresh perspective on life's most essential element.

Drawing from decades of research, spiritual insight, and scientific inquiry, Dr. Orrington argues that water is not a passive resource, but a living, intelligent force at the foundation of life and liberty. In this thought-provoking work, he examines how water holds memory, responds to human intention, and plays a pivotal role in creation, healing, and human freedom.

“We have been taught that water is a simple chemical compound,” says Dr. Orrington.“But in reality, it is the first breath of creation an intelligent, spiritual substance carrying energy and purpose. Reconnecting with water's true nature can restore our health, our freedom, and our relationship with the Creator.”

Key insights from the book include:

. The origin of hydrogen as the universe's first element and its role in sustaining life.

. How pollution and nanotechnology have altered the sacred energy of water.

. Water's role in spiritual awakening, healing practices, and consciousness.

. The historical and present-day conflicts surrounding control over water's life-giving force.

. Practical tools and steps to revitalize water's purity and energy.

The book also introduces the KING HYDROGEN WATER DISTILLER, a device designed to help individuals restore water's natural energy and purity. The distiller will be available soon at and

Book is now Available on Amazon

Audio books exclusively available on and

