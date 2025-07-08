Author And Political Commentator Liz Wheeler To Speak In Napa Valley On Sunday, July 27
Liz Wheeler
Presented by Celeste White and Lux Forum of St. Helena, CALiz Wheeler brings a rare combination of intellectual clarity, moral courage, and a deep conviction to timeless values. Liz will challenge us and she is certain to inspire thoughtful dialogue.” - Robert WhiteST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Conservative author, podcast host, and political commentator Elizabeth“Liz” Wheeler will take the stage on Sunday, July 27th, 2025, for a powerful and thought-provoking address rooted in her deep convictions about culture, government, and faith. A nationally recognized speaker, Wheeler is known for her fearless commentary on the political and moral state of the nation.
Wheeler, who rose to prominence as the host of The Liz Wheeler Show-a podcast tackling controversial issues-has become one of the most influential young voices in conservative media. Her appearances at events across the country draw large and engaged audiences seeking bold perspectives in a time of political and cultural uncertainty.
This compelling message will form the heart of Liz's address on July 27, where she will explore the spiritual and philosophical undercurrents of today's political chaos and urge the audience to return to first principles: faith, family, and freedom.
In addition to her podcast, Wheeler is the author of Tipping Points and a frequent guest on national media platforms. She is known for her ability to articulate complex issues with clarity and conviction, particularly in areas concerning free speech, religious liberty, and the moral fabric of American society.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, July 27th, 2025
Time: 5 PM
For further information, location, and tickets: ...
Robert White
Lux Forum
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment