Century-Old Enmity Between Ghor Tribes Finally Resolved

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A hundred years old enmity between Sardar and Taimani tribes finally came to an end as a result of efforts by the Supreme Court in western Ghor province.

The conflict between the Sardar and Taimani tribes in Dawlatyar district originated from a land dispute which continued for a hundred years. This conflict left hundreds of casualties and displaced hundreds of families.

Head of Tribal Affairs Mohammad Hussain Furqani told Pajhwok Afghan News the feud between the two tribes surfaced hundred years ago over land and many attempts had been made in the past to end this enmity.

Last year, Acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs Noorullah Noori traveled to Ghor to resolve this enmity and the issue was partially resolved, but due to the extreme hot weather, the process of investigating the case was stopped. At the same time, a number of dissatisfied people from the Taimani tribe took advantage of this opportunity and complained to the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

“Recently, for the second time, delegations from the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs, and the Kandahar Provincial Court of Appeal traveled to Ghor to review the disputed points in that decision. They visited the disputed areas, and after making necessary amendments, they approved the previous decision and issued an order to implement it”.

Meanwhile, police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok there had been enmity between the two tribes over land for 100 years.

“The decision was made in the presence of Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi, head of Prosecution of orders and decrees, local administration officials, head of Intelligence, police headquarters, Ulema Council, Muhtasibeen, representatives of military court, elders of both sides, and with the consent of both parties, peace was established”: he added.

Badri explained:“Fortunately, the 100-year-old enmity between Sardar and Taimani tribes in Dawlatyar district ended through the efforts of various departments in Ghor and holding of numerous meetings. Finally, permanent peace was established between them with the decision of the Supreme Court and agreement of the parties”.

He asked both sides to put aside their grudges and bitterness and adhere to peace and reconciliation.

Maulvi Ahmad Mutawakil, head of Ulema Council, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the provincial administration, the authorized panel of Supreme Court, and the task force, welcomed the resolution of the century-old conflict between the two tribes, and considered peace and reconciliation between them to be a blessing for them.

“We welcome and are happy that peace has been established between them in Dawlatyar district and it is a source of joy that people respect decisions of Islamic system,”: Mutawakil explained.

Abdul Rahman Muzamil, an elder of Taimani tribe claimed:“We support the Supreme Court decision and are happy that hostilities that took many victims and caused huge losses on both sides for a hundred years have ended, and we welcome and support the government decision”.

According to him, the enmity between the two tribes had caused heavy financial and human losses on both sides.

