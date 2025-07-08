Leah Kateb Joins Skylar To Usher In A New, Elevated Era For The California-Inspired Fragrance Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Widely recognized as the breakthrough star of Peacock's Love Island USA, Leah Kateb has quickly become a force in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle space. With a distinctive eye for style and an authentic voice that resonates with a wide audience, Kateb has carved out a unique space at the intersection of influence and entrepreneurship. She brings with her a powerful network, a strong creative sensibility, and a deep love for fragrance as a form of self expression.

Kateb first spotlighted Skylar's Vanilla Sky fragrance in her now-viral shower routine video–an organic moment that immediately caught the attention of both the brand and its community. That authentic connection sparked deeper conversations and ultimately led to her appointment as Chief Creative Officer, where she will help shape the brand's future and bring a fresh, elevated perspective.

"Vanilla Sky by Skylar was my secret weapon, warm, cozy, a little flirty. People always asked what I was wearing. I always knew I had a special connection to fragrance, but Skylar felt different. It felt clean, sexy, and completely me. So when they called, it just made sense. Now I get to help reimagine a brand I genuinely love, from the inside out. We're making Skylar bolder, more expressive, and definitely a little hotter. This next era is personal and it's going to smell so good," said Kateb.

Behind the scenes, Kateb has already been working closely with the Skylar team on new scent development and a full brand refresh–ushering in a Skylar that feels more sophisticated, expressive, and aligned with the evolving identity of the brand and its community.

"To know Leah is to love her. Her innate sense of style, passion for fragrance, and rigorous work ethic make her an incredible match for Skylar. We couldn't be more excited to officially welcome her to the Skylar family," said Ross Sklar, CEO Starco Brands (parent company of Skylar).

For more information, visit Skylar or follow along @Skylar on Instagram and TikTok.

About Skylar

Skylar, a Starco Brands (OTCQB : STCB ) company, is redefining fragrance with sophisticated scents that are effortlessly California. Inspired by the natural beauty, creativity, and laid-back luxury of its Los Angeles home, Skylar blends innovative perfumery with West Coast sensibility-creating elevated, unforgettable fragrances designed to move with you from day to night, city to coast.

Originally founded in 2017 as a pioneer in clean fragrance, 2025 ushers in a bold new chapter for the brand with LA-native Leah Kateb joining Skylar as its "Refounder" and Chief Creative Officer. With Kateb at the helm, the brand has embraced its roots more than ever-celebrating West Coast confidence, trend-setting individuality, and pushing the bounds of fragrance with adventurous new scents.

The brand's full scent portfolio delights fans at stores nationwide, including Sephora, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie. Skylar's full lineup, as well as its cult-favorite Scent Club, can also be found on its website - Skylar.

Skylar is proudly vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB ) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange. Visit starcobrands for more information.

About Leah Kateb

Leah Kateb has emerged as the undeniable breakout star of Love Island USA Season 6, captivating audiences and dominating the conversation like no one before her. With her unapologetic authenticity and electric charisma, Kateb has sparked one of the biggest social media surges in the show's history, cementing her status as a cultural force. As a trailblazer, Leah has carved out her own lane across media and business. From her signature vintage style that made her a verified trendsetter to her rise as a powerhouse entrepreneur, Kateb continues to evolve, elevate, and expand her empire. Leah continues to rewrite the rules and redefine what's possible across industries.

