Charles Smith Chooses Pasqua Wines For Exclusive International Distribution

Pasqua Wines Becomes Minority Partner in 'Real Wine',

Ushering in a New Era for Two Forward-Thinking Brands

VERONA, Italy, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone centennial year, iconic Italian winery Pasqua Wines , proud ambassador of Amarone della Valpolicella and Veneto wines, has been chosen by renowned and trailblazing Washington State winemaker Charles Smith as the exclusive international distributor for a selection of wines from the acclaimed House of Smith portfolio.

Pasqua Wines will enter as a minority partner in the Real Wine brand, acquiring up to 20% ownership based on performance and growth targets , demonstrating a deeper commitment beyond distribution and underscoring a shared vision for expansion and growth.

The Veronese winery will distribute K Vintners, Real Wine , and Sex wines in select international markets, complementing their strong, existing U.S. distribution. The union brings together two pioneering wine innovators with shared values and a groundbreaking attitude, providing House of Smith's portfolio access to Pasqua's global distribution network.

The partnership, effective as of today, will see Pasqua Wines take on international distribution of the House of Smith portfolio starting in September 2025.

Known for their artisanal, low-intervention approach, sustainable farming, and eye-catching visual identity, the House of Smith wines perfectly complement Pasqua's dedication to authenticity and cutting-edge strategy. Together, this portfolio offers modern wine lovers around the world a compelling and approachable selection that bridges heritage with unconventional new expressions.

"This represents more than a distribution agreement - it's a true meeting of minds," said Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines . Charles's fearless and distinctive voice in winemaking has always inspired me and resonates deeply with my family's winery philosophy. Together, we're committed to bringing that vibrant energy and excellence to wine lovers around the world."

Charles Smith, Founder and Winemaker, echoed the sentiment: "Partnering with Pasqua Wines, a shining star of Italian wine with over 100 years of legacy, is a tremendous opportunity. This partnership gives us access to an international network that will allow us to share the story of our wines, rooted in place, purpose, and passion, with more people than ever before."

As Pasqua Wines celebrates a century of history, this alliance underscores its continued dedication to innovation, global collaboration, and shaping the next era of the international wine scene.

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

HOUSE of SMITH , a Washington state wine company founded in 1999, is owned by visionary winemaker Charles Smith. From 330 cases of 1999 K Syrah sold out of his 1987 Astro van, Charles Smith has created brands (House Wine, Kung Fu Girl, Wines of Substance) that have sold more bottles of Washington wine than anyone else in the history of Washington state, other than Chateau Ste. Michelle. HOS is one of North America's most recognized producers, earning over 325 scores of 95 points-and-above and over 1,450 scores of 90 points-and-above. House of Smith has a mission for meeting the moment and making wine for the people.

