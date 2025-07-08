Job Satisfaction Under Pressure: Survey Of 528 Life Science Professionals Reveals Impact Of Budget Cuts, Workload Increases, And Career Uncertainty



While 72% of professionals report being somewhat or very satisfied in their roles, 1 in 3 have experienced a decline in job security over the past year.



71% say budget constraints have negatively impacted their job security.



Common cost-saving strategies include hiring freezes (42%), reduced research funding (44%), and downsizing (29%).

A majority reported increased workloads tied to financial limitations-with understaffed teams taking on more responsibility without added support.

"The data show that job satisfaction is being tested by economic and institutional pressures," said Richa Singh, VP Market Insights, at BioInformatics. "Professionals are feeling the weight of underfunding and uncertainty, which not only affects morale but puts retention and long-term innovation at risk."

About the Report

Beyond the Bench: Job Satisfaction is part of a free monthly intelligence series powered by BioInformatics. Drawing on the Science Advisory Board-BioInformatics proprietary network of over 55,000 highly qualified life science and diagnostic professionals -these reports deliver timely, evidence-based insights on emerging workforce trends, customer priorities, and strategic shifts across the life science and analytical instrumentation industries.

Why It Matters

This edition offers a pulse check on the life science workforce-equipping commercial and HR leaders with real-time insights into employee satisfaction, concerns, and motivations. Companies can use this information to:



Benchmark internal job satisfaction and turnover risk



Adjust messaging and engagement strategies for academic and industry customers



Build a stronger employer brand by responding to workforce sentiment

Inform Custom Market Research that further tailors strategy to their audiences

