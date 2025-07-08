Therap Enhances Secure Document Signing With Added 'Order' Module Search Option In Reference Module Dropdown

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and the broader human services sector has enhanced its Secure Document Signing (SDS) module by adding 'Order' option in the reference module name dropdown.

Seamless Integration with Order Forms

Secure Document Signing (SDS) allows agencies to assign users to securely sign PDF documents within the Therap platform. These documents are typically tied to specific modules such as Case Notes, Individual Plans, and now, Order forms. With this enhancement, a new value-'Order'-has been added to the Reference Module Name dropdown on the SDS search page. This means users can now filter and access SDS documents originating from approved or discontinued Order forms in just a few clicks.

This update is particularly valuable for agencies managing high volumes of medication or service orders that require formal acknowledgment or signatures from multiple team members. By improving how SDS documents are filtered and retrieved, the new search option empowers users to oversee critical documentation with greater clarity and control.

Benefits for Provider Agencies

Improved Document Access : Users can now easily filter and find Secure Document Signing (SDS) PDFs linked to the Order module using the new dropdown option.

Streamlined Workflows : Direct access to Order-related documents speeds up search and management processes.

Secure Role-Based Permissions : Authorized users can create, assign, or sign documents, ensuring compliance and data security.

Audit Readiness : Signed documents remain accessible and verifiable within the system, supporting transparency and accountability.

Therap's commitment to innovation ensures that providers have the tools they need to deliver high-quality, Person-Centered services. By expanding search capabilities within Secure Document Signing, Therap supports greater flexibility, oversight, and efficiency across documentation processes.

