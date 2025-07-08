Keeping Local Restaurants Cooking: 188 Restaurants Receive $5,000 Resilience Grants Funded By The PG&E Corporation Foundation

Grants Help Hometown Restaurants, Commercial Caterers for Long-Term Success

OAKLAND, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, a record number of Northern and Central California restaurants and commercial caterers are receiving grants from the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation). The grants can be used to invest in equipment upgrades, workforce training and more. They reflect a commitment to strengthen hometown restaurants for long-term success so they can continue contributing to local economies and community growth.

The PG&E Foundation's $1.1 million charitable contribution this year is funding $5,000 grants to 188 hometown restaurants. There are grantees in 29 counties in Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) service area. The contribution also provides operating support for CRF, which administers the grant program. The funding comes from PG&E shareholders, not customers.

The increased number of grant recipients this year is up from 154 last year. That means CRF's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will help more restaurants. The grants funds can help pay for equipment and technology upgrades, unforeseen hardships, employee retention bonuses and training. The goal is to help restaurant owners invest in their business and people.

Grants were made available to California resident restaurant owners with fewer than five locations and less than $3 million in revenue.

"This grant is such a blessing. I started my restaurant with no savings, no formal training - just a passion for feeding people and some very supportive family members. Today, we're a full-service restaurant with a loyal team and community. But with rising costs, it's harder than ever to invest in the equipment and upgrades we need to grow. This support will help us become more efficient, expand our menu with homemade desserts. It gives us the boost we need to stay resilient and keep doing what we love," said Dawn Borst, owner Bayside Café in Morro Bay.

Since 2021, PG&E and The PG&E Foundation have contributed $4.3 million in funding to the CRF's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund providing grants ranging from $3,000 to $5,000. (See our "From Kitchen to Community" videos featuring past grant recipients in PG&E's service area.)

With this year's funding, PG&E has now helped provide grants for a total of 863 restaurants and caterers in Northern and Central California.

"These restaurants, many of them family-owned, are the heartbeats of our communities. They are a gathering place for friends and families to celebrate birthdays, graduations and build cherished memories. Partnering with the California Restaurant Foundation helps these hometown restaurants thrive and strengthens our local economies and communities," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PG&E Corporation, and Chair of the Board, The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

CRF began the Resilience Fund to support restaurants recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic contributed to many restaurants closing their doors temporarily or permanently. PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation have supported the program since its inception. The company has maintained its support as restaurants continue weathering fluctuations in the economy.

"We're incredibly grateful to PG&E for five years of unwavering support for the Resilience Fund," said Alycia Harshfield, President of the California Restaurant Foundation. "This support is vital because when local restaurants thrive, so do the people and neighborhoods around them. PG&E's partnership helps independent owners recover from setbacks, strengthen their operations, and continue creating jobs and gathering spaces in the communities they serve."

Assisting Restaurants and Small and Medium Businesses

PG&E remains committed to providing ways for its small and medium business customers to save energy and money, especially during times of economic hardship. Here are some ways PG&E is helping its customers:



On-Bill Financing . PG&E offers 0% interest loans for replacing old and worn-out equipment with more energy-efficient models. Watch this video to explore how energy savings are reinvested back into your business to help improve your bottom line.

Rebates for food service equipment . PG&E offers several rebate programs that will help you save money and improve productivity when you upgrade your food service equipment.

Food Service Technology Center . Access key training programs, design consultants and test kitchen plans to improve your operations and energy efficiency.

Budget Billing . If you are a small business owner, you can have a predictable bill each month by enrolling in Budget Billing. The program averages out your monthly bill to determine your monthly payment, instead of having unpredictable summer bills.

Energy Efficiency Programs . PG&E contracts with external companies to provide a customized solution for different business sectors.

Find Your Best Rate Plan . Customers can use this online tool to run a rate analysis to see if they are on the best rate plan for their operations. Last year, we were able to save customers $5.4 Million dollars. Economic Development Rate . This offers eligible business customers the opportunity to lower costs through one of three reduced electric rate options. PG&E developed this rate to help businesses grow or maintain jobs in California. The standard 12% rate is available throughout our service territory.

For more information on PG&E Small and Medium Business customer support, visit pge/smbsupport .

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

