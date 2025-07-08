Unmatched Ventures Launches To Back The New Era Of American Industrial Innovation
We place transformational leaders and back them with capital, data, and advisory firepower.Post thi
-
Aerospace and Defense
Alternative Energy
Robotics and Automation
Advanced Manufacturing , including 3D printing and industrial AI
These sectors are not just ripe for innovation, they represent rapidly expanding markets:
-
The global space economy is projected to grow from $418B today to $1.8T by 2035
The defense market is expected to increase by 31%, reaching $3.9T by 2033
Robotics and advanced manufacturing are each forecasted to more than double in size over the next five years
The global energy transition market is set to triple, from $2.07T to $6.47T by 2032
What sets Unmatched apart is its talent-led model, pairing capital with executive search, advisory, and proprietary data on real-time company and talent movement to help founders build high-density leadership teams fast.
"Reindustrialization isn't just an economic opportunity, it's a national imperative," said Holly Rockwell, Founding Partner. "We believe the future will be built by the companies reshaping how things are made, powered, and protected. At Unmatched, we're here to back these companies with capital, with people, and with execution firepower."
To learn more about Unmatched Ventures, visit or reach out to [email protected] .
Media Contact:
Holly Rockwell
Founding Partner
[email protected]
SOURCE Unmatched Ventures, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment