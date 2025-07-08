Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Unmatched Ventures Launches To Back The New Era Of American Industrial Innovation


2025-07-08 12:31:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unmatched Ventures is focused on the reindustrialization of the U.S. economy and the revitalization of sectors critical to national competitiveness. The firm invests in Series A - C growth-stage companies leading advancements in:

We place transformational leaders and back them with capital, data, and advisory firepower.

Post thi
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Alternative Energy
  • Robotics and Automation
  • Advanced Manufacturing , including 3D printing and industrial AI

These sectors are not just ripe for innovation, they represent rapidly expanding markets:

  • The global space economy is projected to grow from $418B today to $1.8T by 2035
  • The defense market is expected to increase by 31%, reaching $3.9T by 2033
  • Robotics and advanced manufacturing are each forecasted to more than double in size over the next five years
  • The global energy transition market is set to triple, from $2.07T to $6.47T by 2032

What sets Unmatched apart is its talent-led model, pairing capital with executive search, advisory, and proprietary data on real-time company and talent movement to help founders build high-density leadership teams fast.

"Reindustrialization isn't just an economic opportunity, it's a national imperative," said Holly Rockwell, Founding Partner. "We believe the future will be built by the companies reshaping how things are made, powered, and protected. At Unmatched, we're here to back these companies with capital, with people, and with execution firepower."

To learn more about Unmatched Ventures, visit or reach out to [email protected] .

Media Contact:
 Holly Rockwell
 Founding Partner
[email protected]

SOURCE Unmatched Ventures, LLC

MENAFN08072025003732001241ID1109774997

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search