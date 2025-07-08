Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suunto Brings Unbeatable Prime Day Discounts To Fuel Your Summer Adventures

2025-07-08 12:16:57
Suunto 9 Peak Pro – 20% OFF
The powerful multisport watch with extended battery life and military-grade durability.

  • Sapphire touchscreen and stainless steel bezel
  • Powerful processor and redesigned user interface
  • 4 satellite systems for best positioning accuracy
  • 40 hours of battery life in the best GPS mode
  • Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes

Suunto Race S – 20% OFF
The ultimate performance watch for racing and training. Just smaller.

  • High-definition AMOLED screen
  • Free offline maps
  • Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes
  • HRV recovery measurement
  • Designed in Finland

Suunto Vertical Titanium Solar – 16% OFF
The large screen adventure watch for outdoor expeditions with solar charging.

  • Sapphire touchscreen
  • Dual-band GPS/GNSS for greater accuracy
  • Extended battery life for up to 60 days of daily use
  • Solar charging capability increases battery life by 30% on sunny days.
  • Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes

Suunto Sonic – 39% OFF
Bone conduction headphones with excellent sound quality

  • 31g lightweight open-ear design
  • Rich sound experience and Enhanced bass
  • Dual microphone and cVc noise reduction
  • Charging time of 1 hour for up to 10 hours of music play time
  • IP55 sweatproof & water resistant

Don't miss your chance to unlock extraordinary savings on Suunto's complete range of GPS watches, headphones, dive computers, and adventure accessories. Visit Suunto's Amazon Store during Prime Day for these top picks-and discover even more Prime Day deals that fuel your next expedition.

About Suunto

In 1936, our founder, Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, pioneered a new standard for precision in navigation with his field compass, which was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool in existence. It was the first of many products built to withstand the harsh conditions of Finland.

In the near century since then, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to the GPS watches of modern day, Suunto continues to be a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe. It remains our primary mission to support explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike, giving them the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential. To learn more about Suunto, please visit

