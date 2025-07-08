Suunto Brings Unbeatable Prime Day Discounts To Fuel Your Summer Adventures
Suunto 9 Peak Pro – 20% OFF
The powerful multisport watch with extended battery life and military-grade durability.
-
Sapphire touchscreen and stainless steel bezel
Powerful processor and redesigned user interface
4 satellite systems for best positioning accuracy
40 hours of battery life in the best GPS mode
Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes
Suunto Race S – 20% OFF
The ultimate performance watch for racing and training. Just smaller.
-
High-definition AMOLED screen
Free offline maps
Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes
HRV recovery measurement
Designed in Finland
Suunto Vertical Titanium Solar – 16% OFF
The large screen adventure watch for outdoor expeditions with solar charging.
-
Sapphire touchscreen
Dual-band GPS/GNSS for greater accuracy
Extended battery life for up to 60 days of daily use
Solar charging capability increases battery life by 30% on sunny days.
Advanced training metrics with 100+ sport modes
Suunto Sonic – 39% OFF
Bone conduction headphones with excellent sound quality
-
31g lightweight open-ear design
Rich sound experience and Enhanced bass
Dual microphone and cVc noise reduction
Charging time of 1 hour for up to 10 hours of music play time
IP55 sweatproof & water resistant
Don't miss your chance to unlock extraordinary savings on Suunto's complete range of GPS watches, headphones, dive computers, and adventure accessories. Visit Suunto's Amazon Store during Prime Day for these top picks-and discover even more Prime Day deals that fuel your next expedition.
About Suunto
In 1936, our founder, Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, pioneered a new standard for precision in navigation with his field compass, which was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool in existence. It was the first of many products built to withstand the harsh conditions of Finland.
In the near century since then, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to the GPS watches of modern day, Suunto continues to be a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe. It remains our primary mission to support explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike, giving them the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential. To learn more about Suunto, please visit
SOURCE Suunto
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment