Greenwood Rheumatology Announces New Practice Location

New facility includes expanded footprint to better serve the community

GREENWOOD, S.C., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Rheumatology , a leading provider of comprehensive rheumatologic care, is proud to announce its move to a larger, state-of-the-art facility at 210 Overland Drive in Greenwood, effective July 8, 2025.

The practice is expanding to meet the growing needs of the community. The new location will offer more exam rooms, enhanced patient amenities, and increased capacity to provide timely care for patients managing a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Equipped with the latest medical technology, the practice offers on-site infusion therapy and in-house laboratory services to streamline care and enhance the patient's experience.

Greenwood Rheumatology is led by Dr. Taylor Mader , a board-certified rheumatologist and internist. Dr. Mader and her team support patients through the diagnosis, treatment, and management of rheumatological conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, osteoarthritis, gout, and Sjogren's syndrome.

"We're excited to grow alongside the community we care so deeply about," said Dr. Mader. "This new space allows us to see more patients, offer improved services, and continue delivering the compassionate, specialized care our patients can count on."

As part of the Articularis Rheumatology Specialists network, Greenwood Rheumatology offers expert care in South Carolina's Lakelands region. Patients from Greenwood and nearby communities like Abbeville, Ninety Six, and Ware Shoals rely on Dr. Mader for thoughtful diagnosis and individualized treatment plans focused on improving quality of life.

To learn more about Greenwood Rheumatology or to schedule an appointment, visit .

About Greenwood Rheumatology

Greenwood Rheumatology is part of the Articularis Rheumatology Specialists (ARS) network – a premiere provider of comprehensive rheumatology care for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. As a practice of Articularis Healthcare Group , the nation's leading independent rheumatology group, Greenwood Rheumatology/ARS and its board-certified medical care teams combine cutting-edge treatments with compassionate care. With locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, ARS serves communities with a patient-centered approach to improve health outcomes and quality of life. Learn more at .

SOURCE Articularis Rheumatology Specialists

