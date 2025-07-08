Lynch Carpenter Elects Kelly K. Iverson Its Managing Partner Of Operations

PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynch Carpenter, a Pittsburgh-based law firm known for its nationally recognized class action practice, announced today that Kelly K. Iverson has been named the firm's Managing Partner of Operations.

A trusted advocate and skilled strategist in high-stakes, complex litigation, Iverson's extensive experience and pivotal roles in national mass torts and class actions have been crucial in shaping the firm's success throughout her seven-year tenure.

“Kelly is not only an outstanding litigator but also an exceptional leader, providing oversight and hands-on support to our entire team,” said Gary Lynch , Founding Partner of Lynch Carpenter.“Her endless energy and deep understanding of both the law and the litigation process makes her an invaluable asset to the firm. We are confident she will continue to drive innovation and excellence in her new role.”

Iverson was appointed in 2022 by the Honorable Joy Flowers Conti to serve as Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel in the high-profile Philips CPAP multi-district litigation-one of the largest MDLs in recent history-where she advocated for injured consumers who accused the company of knowingly using cancer-causing, toxic sound-abatement foam in their sleep apnea machines for over a decade. Alongside her co-counsel, Iverson challenged Philips' attempts to downplay the health risks associated with their devices. Ultimately, the case reached settlements that resulted in an overall payout of over $1.6 billion to injured device users.

In addition to her work on the Philips CPAP case, Iverson has been appointed as both lead counsel and as a steering committee member in multiple consolidated class actions and multidistrict litigations nationwide, achieving numerous multimillion-dollar recoveries.

For example, in 2023, Iverson was appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee for the East Palestine Train Derailment case, which settled for $600 million. Most recently, Iverson co-led and was integral in reaching two class action data breach settlements-one with TitleMax in Georgia federal court, valued at more than $30 million, and another with Shields Health Care Group in Massachusetts, valued at more than $15 million, both of which are pending final court approval.

Iverson was recognized with the Distinguished Leader Award from The Legal Intelligencer in 2024. She was named to Super Lawyers in 2024 and 2025, and to Super Lawyers-Rising Stars in 2019. Iverson is an active member of the American Association for Justice, The Sedona Conference, The Allegheny County Bar Association, and the Advisory Council for the Rabiej Litigation Law Center. She also has been invited to speak widely on various topics such as multi-district litigation best practices, data breach and privacy litigation, e-discovery, and privilege.

In her new role as Managing Partner of Operations at Lynch Carpenter LLP, Iverson will utilize her innovative approach to oversee firm-wide operations, including workflow efficiency, policy development, recruitment and training.

“I am honored at the trust my partners have placed in me,” Iverson offered.“I am excited to build on the culture of collaboration and innovation that has guided our firm thus far, and to help lead our incredible team into the firm's next chapter.”

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with a singular mission - Pursuit with Purpose - providing a voice to those who have been silenced by the disproportionate powers which too often exist in America. With lawyers based in Pittsburgh, Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles, Lynch Carpenter has created an inclusive national community of like-minded legal talent to represent plaintiffs in complex class and mass tort litigation. Lynch Carpenter lawyers have developed strong collaborative working relationships with counsel throughout the nation and have been involved in numerous high-profile multidistrict litigation proceedings, frequently in leadership roles. To learn more, please visit .

About Kelly Iverson

Kelly Iverson is an award-winning trial lawyer and the new Managing Partner of Operations at Lynch Carpenter LLP. Her practice focuses primarily on mass torts, personal injury, products liability, and class action lawsuits. She has represented individuals and consumers on a national scale and is recognized for her insightful leadership in high-stakes, complex class actions and mass tort multidistrict litigation. To learn more, please visit her biography page on Lynch Carpenter's website.

