Cruiselegend Releases Game-Changing Update: Ship Schedules And Port Guides In The Palm Of Every Cruiser's Hand

CruiseLegend, the free, no-registration app that puts ship schedules and port guides in the palm of every cruiser's hand, rolls out its first major update.

MALDEN, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Malden, Netherlands - CruiseLegend, the free, no-registration app that puts cruise ship schedules and one-day port guides in the palm of every cruiser's hand, today rolls out its first major update.Founded by cruising enthusiast Peter Hoogenkamp, CruiseLegend remains uniquely focused on giving cruise passengers clear ship schedules and concise tailored written port guides. The app gives an indication how busy it will be in port, something no other platform has been able to do.Since mid-2024, CruiseLegend has earned consistently positive reviews, even from industry insiders, for its clean design and usefulness in ports worldwide. Passengers appreciate seeing which other ships arrive the same day, identifying must-see attractions, and discovering lesser-known highlights on a single-page guide. These insights allow people to see in advance how busy it will be in port and thus give them the ability to adequately prepare.“I created CruiseLegend out of genuine passion,” said founder Peter Hoogenkamp.“No ads, no registration, no in-app purchases-just easy access to cruise travel insights that help cruisers before and during their cruise.” Peter is proud to have more than 25.000 people download the app, especially because there is no budget for marketing and promotion. No cruise line, no travel agency or other cruise industry giant, just an individual with a passion for cruising and wanting to contribute to cruise travel. Thanks to a few cruise influencers, who picked up the first version of the app, the app's popularity grew significantly.Besides passengers, the app is increasingly becoming popular amongst cruise crew and staff. The world's first 'intersect' tool - where users can see when 2 ships will meet is very popular for those who have friends on other ships. Even captains and other ship officers have the app on their phone.A new feature in the app is the distribution of drawings of cruise ships. These coloring posters are made for children to color. Furthermore, the app provides general cruise information like outlining the main differences between the cruise lines, tips for planning a cruise and a packing list; all created to help enhance the overall cruise experience.This new release makes the app even stronger and more appealing to cruise enthusiasts all over the world.How to Get ItCruiseLegend is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.Links to download the App:Android: Link to the Android AppApple: Link to the Apple/iOS AppReviews are awesome, ready to take it to the next level!

