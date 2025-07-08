Jenkins Insurance Services Launches In San Diego

Jenkins Insurance Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur and philanthropist John Jenkins announces the second act of his career, Jenkins Insurance Services , which was designed to support clientele at all stages of life with strategic insurance solutions.Earning a best-in-class reputation for over four decades of pivotal service to clientele in the wealth management space, San Diego native John Jenkins has announced the launch of his latest venture, Jenkins Insurance Services. Recognizing the vital role that insurance services play in the lives of individuals of all ages, John is passionate about helping generations of clients secure the support they may need based on their individual situations. Drawing on his extensive experience, John is able to provide high-level guidance to his discerning clients while educating them on the importance of preparedness in wealth preservation. Operating with the highest level of integrity, John puts the client at the heart of every decision. He feels privileged to work with multi-generational clients, helping them create and preserve legacies. Services available through Jenkins Insurance Services include longevity planning, retirement income planning, life insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, advanced estate planning, and inheritance planning.About Jenkins Insurance ServicesJenkins Insurance Services provides discerning clients with wisdom and wealth-building guidance through insurance and financial planning preparation. Founded by John Jenkins, a respected visionary in the insurance and wealth management industries, the firm offers a comprehensive product offering for individuals at all stages of life. Beginning his career in 1981, John founded Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc., and has over four decades of extensive experience. Retiring from the firm in 2025, John was passionate about embarking on a niche venture to educate and equip individuals and families with the planning and insurance opportunities that he has seen play a vital role in clients' lives. Earning a service-first reputation, John assists clients in being effective stewards of their wealth, helping them prepare for uncertainty through tailor-made planning and insurance solutions.

