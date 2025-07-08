City Of Fresno To Join First Public Hydrogen Authority

Fresno set to become latest member agency of First Public Hydrogen

LANCASTER, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) is excited to announce that the City of Fresno will join as the newest member of the United States' first public hydrogen utility. The addition of Fresno marks a major milestone in the growth of FPH2 and signals the Central Valley's increasing leadership in the state's clean energy future.

"We are incredibly excited to have the City of Fresno join FPH2; further signaling that momentum continues to accelerate for hydrogen adoption throughout California," said Chairman R. Rex Parris. "Fresno's participation will further connect inland communities to the state's hydrogen network and strengthen local economies, support long-term infrastructure investment, and position the Central Valley as a leader in the next generation of energy technologies together with FPH2."

"The City of Fresno is proud to be the first partner city to join FPH2," said Mayor Jerry Dyer. "This partnership gives us a competitive edge as we expand our hydrogen-powered fleet, starting with FAX buses, by helping us access affordable fueling equipment and hydrogen fuel."

The growth of FCEBs in the FAX fleet requires proportional growth of fueling capabilities and fuel sources to ensure the buses can be placed into service. FAX became aware of First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) through the California Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy System (ARCHES), of which FAX is a subrecipient.

As a member of FPH2, Fresno will gain access to technical expertise, centralized procurement tools, and a transparent platform to collaborate with other public agencies and hydrogen providers. FPH2 members also help pilot early-stage hydrogen use cases, from municipal fleets to backup power systems.

FPH2 invites other public agencies to explore membership and join a growing statewide coalition advancing California's clean hydrogen economy. With no cost, liability, or purchase obligation, the model is designed to be accessible for local governments, transit agencies, and utilities seeking to decarbonize operations and access new funding opportunities.

About First Public Hydrogen

First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) is the nation's first public hydrogen utility-a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) that connects hydrogen producers with public and private end users through a transparent, cost-effective platform. FPH2 is building a shared hydrogen ecosystem that enables municipalities, water and transit agencies, and businesses to access clean hydrogen for fuel and operations. Through centralized procurement and planning, FPH2 lowers barriers to entry and helps scale hydrogen adoption statewide and beyond.

Learn more or explore membership opportunities at FirstPublicH2.

About the City of Fresno

Fresno Area Express (FAX) is a department within the City of Fresno, the state's fifth largest city. FAX aims to provide clean and reliable transportation for over 10 million riders. In connection with the State's Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) initiative, FAX has an approved bus rollout plan that details how we plan to achieve a full transition to zero emission of its fleet. In June 2024, FAX received its first shipment of two FCEBs from New Flyer and has successfully placed the buses into service with four more on order with a plan to annual purchase 12 or more per year moving forward.

