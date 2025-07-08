Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 27- 2025


2025-07-08 12:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 30th to July 4th 2025

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2025 FR0010259150 2 847 101,52831 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2025 FR0010259150 2 902 102,07888 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150 112 101,40 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150 210 101,34762 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 178 102,33691 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 890 103,72637 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2025 FR0010259150 5 137 102,94409 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 113 104,03212 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2025 FR0010259150 250 102,00 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 190 102,52292 XPAR



TOTAL 22 829 102,7556

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27_2025

MENAFN08072025004107003653ID1109774881

