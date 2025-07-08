California Community Reinvestment Corp Earns First Aeris® Ratings, Affirming Financial Strength & Mission-Driven Impact

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ratings Cement CCRC's Leadership Role in California's Affordable Housing Finance Ecosystem

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC), a leading community development financial institution (CDFI) focused on affordable housing, has received its first AerisImpact Management and Financial Strength and Performance Ratings, earning high marks for both its impact alignment and financial stewardship.CCRC received a 3-Star Impact Management Rating, indicating strong alignment among its mission, strategies, and program execution, as well as the effective use of financial resources to benefit low- and moderate-income communities across California. The organization also received an AA Financial Strength and Performance Rating, reflecting very strong financial health, effective risk management practices, and resilience in the face of changing market conditions.“This external validation by Aeris affirms what we already know internally, CCRC is not only financially sound, but we are delivering measurable, mission-aligned impact at scale,” said Tia Boatman Patterson, President and CEO of CCRC.“It places us in excellent company among CDFI housing lenders and reinforces our commitment to affordability, accountability, and innovation in community lending. Further showcasing our leadership role in the space.”The Aeris ratings are based on a rigorous, third-party assessment of CCRC's operations, governance, strategy, and financials, placing the organization among a select group of CDFIs with recognized impact management practices. Aeris applies a unique methodology tailored to mission-driven financial entities, evaluating both how social impact is pursued and how it is measured and managed over time.In FY 2024, CCRC financed over 2,700 affordable housing units-71.5% of which were located in low-income census tracts and nearly 75% of which served families. These outcomes reflect enhanced tracking systems and new frameworks aligned with industry standards, including the Multifamily Impact Council's principles.The ratings also come during a period of strategic growth for CCRC, including the launch of its bridge loan product, expansion into Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH), and implementation of a climate-focused lending lens. CCRC's total assets increased by 47% to $358 million in FY 2024, with assets under management exceeding $1.3 billion, including off-balance sheet loans.“We're proud to join the ranks of Aeris-rated CDFIs,” added Boatman Patterson.“These ratings reflect our team's deep expertise and unwavering focus on driving equitable outcomes through affordable housing.”About California Community Reinvestment Corporation:California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) is a reliable and trusted partner and California's premier multifamily affordable housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. CCRC and its lending products are providing term financing for multifamily rental housing in California through a taxable mortgage pool and by committing to purchase tax-exempt bonds directly. With the help of various products and partnerships, CCRC can offer CRA-eligible lending and investment opportunities. This financial support has led to the creation of more than 48,000 low-cost housing units for vulnerable individuals and families across the state of California. For more information, visitAbout Aeris Ratings:Aerisprovides rigorous, independent assessments of CDFIs through dual ratings: Impact Management Ratings evaluate mission alignment and data-driven impact strategies, while Financial Strength Ratings assess performance based on the CAMEL framework (capitalization, asset quality, management, earnings, and liquidity). Aeris ratings are recognized as a gold standard in the impact investing and community finance sectors.

