First Tech Federal Credit Union Appoints Stephen Poole To SVP Of Addison Avenue

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Stephen joins Addison Avenue and First Tech with over 25 years of experience leading investment and wealth management teams. Previously, he served as SVP for Columbia Wealth Advisors - a $3 billion Assets Under Management (AUM) investment program affiliated with Raymond James and operated within Umpqua Bank, a $50 billion Northwest-based financial institution. During his tenure, he led the successful broker/dealer conversion from Cetera Financial Group to Raymond James.

His appointment succeeds the position of Kelly Corah, former President of Addison Avenue, following her retirement in June after 27 years of service.

"Stephen's strong character, personal integrity, deep expertise and shared passion for people, culture and innovation will deliver great value for our clients, members and financial advisors for many years to come. We are incredibly grateful to Kelly Corah for her distinguished leadership, innovative spirit and servant's heart. She made a profound and lasting difference at First Tech and Addison Avenue," said Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech. "Change presents opportunity, and I believe the future has never been brighter for Addison and Insurance teams and clients."

"I'm honored to join such an accomplished team of professionals," said Stephen, "and I look forward to helping build on the strong foundation and legacy of excellence at Addison Avenue Investment Services and First Tech."

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 700,000 members through its 31 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit .

FIRST TECH and the First Tech logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of First Technology Federal Credit Union. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT ADDISON AVENUE INVESTMENT SERVICES

Financial Advisors offer securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA /SIPC and securities are not insured by credit union insurance, the NCUA or any other government agency, are not deposits or obligations of the credit union, are not guaranteed by the credit union, and are subject to risks, including the possible loss of principal. First Technology Federal Credit Union and Addison Avenue Investment Services are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Registered Address: 5100 NE Dawson Creek Dr., Hillsboro, OR 97124 | 855.744.8585.

CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency

(541) 521-2459

[email protected]

SOURCE First Tech Federal Credit Union