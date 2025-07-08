RMX Announces VAST Order From United States Army

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI ), a leader in advanced video compression technology, today announced it has received an initial order from the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Soldier (PEO Soldier) for its proprietary VASTTM video compression software.

The first order, valued at approximately $135,000, covers the deployment of 30 VASTTM units as part of the Transformation in Contact (TIC) initiative at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). TIC is designed to accelerate the integration of emerging technologies into field operations, enabling soldiers to test, adapt, and innovate in real-world conditions. RMX stands ready to support multiple TIC engagements with the Army over the next year, with the objective of providing VAST'sTM potential for enhancing situational awareness for dismounted infantry.

VASTTM is a software-based video encoder that delivers high-definition video at ultra-low bitrates. VASTTM operates efficiently on nearly any computing hardware, including low-power devices like the Raspberry Pi 5, without the need for specialized equipment. With its low Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) profile, VASTTM is ideally suited for real-time video streaming from soldier-worn cameras and unmanned systems operating over contested and constrained military radio networks. VASTTM is scheduled for integration into the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) software suite in an upcoming release.

"We've collaborated closely with the Army and our partners to demonstrate VAST'sTM operational value, we hope to prove the effectiveness of our technology and position RMX as the next-gen solution for real-time tactical video capabilities," said Andrew Sheppard, President of RMX Government.

RMX believes the long-term opportunity could scale significantly, with the potential to ultimately equip up to 10,000 units across the Army's operational footprint.

About PEO Soldier

The Program Executive Office Soldier (PEO Soldier) is a division of the United States Army responsible for the rapid prototyping, acquisition, and deployment of advanced soldier equipment. Through initiatives like Product Manager Soldier Maneuver Sensors (PdM SMS), PEO Soldier delivers cutting-edge tools to improve targeting, vision, and operational effectiveness across the force.

About RMX

RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.) (OTCQB: RMXI ) is a technology company specializing in advanced data compression and video optimization. Leveraging proprietary, field-validated technology that has demonstrated exceptional performance in the most demanding environments, RMX is aiming to transform the way organizations capture, transmit, store, and share visual data. Originally developed for mission-critical military applications, RMX's platform reduces video bandwidth, storage needs, and power consumption by up to 50% all without compromising quality or functionality across any network or hardware infrastructure. As data becomes a foundational asset across defense, AI, cloud, and enterprise ecosystems, RMX is positioned to lead the next generation of intelligent, efficient data compression solutions in a rapidly digitizing world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Important Notice Regarding Our Regulation A Offering

An offering statement regarding our offering of units consisting of one share of class A common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of class A common stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that the Company may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link . Investing in a public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Alert . Neither this document nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by the Company or any third party. The content of this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by the Company is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this document is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment in the Company.

Contact:

Media:

RMX Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

RMX Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Reticulate Micro, Inc. (RMX)

