Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 8.7.2025
|Siili Solutions Plc
|Announcement 8.7.2025
|Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 8.7.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|8.7.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SIILI
|Amount
|1 100
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|6,4690
|EUR
|Total cost
|7 115,90
|EUR
|Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 25 128 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 8.7.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|Further information:
|CFO Aleksi Kankainen
|Email: ...
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
Attachment
-
SIILI 8.7.2025 Trades
