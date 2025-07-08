FANATICS AND COMPLEX PRESENT LEAGUE COLLECTION TO CELEBRATE THEIR COMEBACK

ABOUT BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a girl group from YG Entertainment consisting of JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA. BLACKPINK, who captivated the public at the same time as its debut single [SQUARE ONE] was released in August 2016, has since become the world's top girl group by making big hits with each song released such as 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Kill This Love'.

Thanks to this success, BLACKPINK became the first Korean girl group to be invited to the Coachella Festival, the largest music festival in the United States, in both 2019 and 2023, establishing an unrivaled position in the global music market. In October 2020, BLACKPINK won trophies at numerous awards ceremonies by hitting various global charts, including the U.S. Billboard, with their first full-length album 'THE ALBUM'. In particular, the album became the first million-seller of the female K-pop group in history, reaching the record of 1.3 million copies of sales volume.

BLACKPINK then wrote a unique new history with their second full-length album [BORN PINK], which was released in 2022. The album has set the record of 2.82 million copies of sales volume, letting BLACKPINK the honor to have the title as the first K-pop girl group to become a 'double million-seller'. The album also topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and the U.K. official album charts at the same time. This is the first achievement of an Asian female artist and also is the first milestone in 21 years among every girl group around the world.

Moreover, since October 2022, BLACKPINK [BORN PINK] tour, which has been held 66 times in 34 cities for about a year, drew 1.8 million audiences. This is the highest figure ever for a KPOP girl group. If the Coachella Festival in which the girls performed as the first Asian headliner (250,000 total) and Hyde Park in the U.K. (65,000) are added, they have worked with 2.115 million music fans.

BLACKPINK's influence as a global top artist is getting stronger day by day. They have expanded their influence through continuous collaboration with global pop stars, and all four members are active as ambassadors for famous fashion and beauty brands as representative style icons leading the trend. In addition, the number of subscribers to BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel surpassed 97 million, ranking first in the field among both male and female artists around the world.

In July, BLACKPINK makes history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Goyang Sports Complex. The group will embark on a large-scale world tour, with 31 concerts across 16 cities in stadium venues throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The quartet also announced the release of a new song in two years and eight months, a move expected to further cement their status as a top global act

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

ABOUT FANATICS

Fanatics is a leading global digital sports platform. We ignite the passions of global sports fans and maximize the presence and reach for our hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect, and Bet.

Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform.

Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans; a global partner network with approximately 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, players associations, teams, colleges, college conferences and retail partners, more than 5,000 athletes and celebrities, and 200 exclusive athletes; and over 2,000 retail locations, including its Lids retail stores.

Our more than 22,000 employees are committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience and delighting sports fans globally.

For additional information please visit .

ABOUT MITCHELL & NESS

Mitchell & Ness is a pioneer of authentic nostalgic jerseys, licensed lifestyle products, streetwear and headwear. With roots dating back to 1904, it grew from a local Philadelphia sporting goods store to an international lifestyle brand holding licenses with elite pro leagues, including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, and various NCAA schools. In February 2022, Fanatics acquired Mitchell & Ness along with an influential ownership group made up of some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and culture. Mitchell & Ness operates as a separate, distinct brand within the Fanatics Commerce division with offices located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Irvine, California, and select international markets. Together, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, and the other strategic owners will introduce this respected brand to a new generation of global sports fans.

SOURCE Complex