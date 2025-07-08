Cineverse's Highly Anticipated Film The Toxic Avenger Oozes Into Hall H At San Diego Comic-Con

Featuring Writer & Director Macon Blair, Troma Co-Founder Lloyd Kaufman, alongside stars Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced today an unforgettable panel taking place on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 5:30PM – 6:30PM at San Diego Comic-Con in support of The Toxic Avenger. Before it hits theaters on August 29, 2025, writer & director Macon Blair (I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), iconic Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman , and an all-star cast including Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones"), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola) will come together for a toxic takeover.

Get ready for mayhem, mutants, and mop justice! Taking place in Hall H , the panel will feature exclusive clips from the film, limited-edition swag for attendees and behind-the-scenes chaos with the cast and creators.

Based on Lloyd Kaufman's original 1984 horror/comedy, when a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he's transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant... justice is best served radioactive.

The Toxic Avenger is distributed by Cineverse, produced by Legendary Entertainment.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, upcoming releases include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025), Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025), Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026), and Wolf Creek: Legacy (2026) as well as 2025 releases Escape from the 21st Century, Lesbian Space Princess, and The Things You Kill.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

Press Contact:

For Media

The Lippin Group, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED