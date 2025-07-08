See's Candiestm And Mcconnell'stm Fine Ice Creams Debut Three NEW Irresistible Flavors

Two California Legends, One Sweet Return: A New Lineup Launching July 11

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California legends See's Candies and McConnell's Fine Ice Creams are making their mark this National Ice Cream Month with three new crave-worthy flavors. Beginning on Friday, July 11th, 2025, McConnell's and See's are debuting the next iteration of their sweet lineup, merging their over 175 years of combined California confectionary heritage into scoops fans are sure to love.

"Collaborating with McConnell's lets us reimagine our classic treats in exciting new ways that ice cream lovers will crave," said Pat Egan, President & CEO of See's Candies. "From the first spoonful to the last bite, every flavor is delicious - all rooted in See's historical standard: Quality Without Compromise. The McConnell's x See's combination meets that standard and will immediately put a smile on your face."

This marks another sweet chapter in the partnership between See's Candies and McConnell's, both known for their unwavering commitment to quality ingredients, craftsmanship, and bringing joy to customers across generations. The new flavors are a testament to both brands' shared passion for reimagining nostalgic favorites through a modern lens.

"McConnell's x See's has been such a special collaboration," said Michael Palmer, CEO/co-owner of McConnell's Fine Ice Creams. "These two companies share an incredible heritage, have such an obsession with quality, and such devotion to creating moments of joy. It's a rare thing these days. The fans got it. They spoke instantly, and they haven't let up. And we're thrilled to keep building on the magic."

Available for $12.00 per pint online, the new lineup includes:



Brown Sugar with Milk BordeauxTM – By popular demand, we give you... See's iconic Milk BordeauxTM, in ice cream form! Creamy brown sugar enrobed in rich milk chocolate, covered in sprinkles. Churned into McC's brown sugar-infused sweet cream and loaded up with even more See's chocolate sprinkles.

PB&J with Peanut Butter Patties – See's smooth and creamy Milk PB patty, churned into peanut-butter-infused milk and cream. Add swirls of McC's house-made raspberry jam and there you have it: a classic flavor combo made frozen and taken to a whole new level. Strawberry with Strawberry CreamsTM – A strawberry and chocolate dream come true, featuring See's creamy strawberry center, enrobed in chocolate, McC's classic Santa Barbara Strawberry ice cream, and swirls of bittersweet chocolate ganache like you've never tasted before.

Beginning Friday, July 11, fans can scoop up all three new flavors at McConnell's Scoop Shops or order online at mcconnells for nationwide delivery.

The original four collaborative ice cream flavors are available at select grocery stores in Southern California like Whole Foods and Albertsons and can be found using the store locator at .

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service-since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit .

About McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

Founded in Santa Barbara, California in 1949 and now in its third generation of family ownership, McConnell's uses Central Coast grass-grazed milk & cream and the finest local, sustainable and organic ingredients from partner farms & purveyors they've worked with for decades to make the world's finest ice creams and frozen desserts.

