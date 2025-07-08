RS PRO Facilitates Food And Beverage Manufacturing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The global food and beverage industry was valued at $6.96 trillion in 2024 , and it's projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, achieving a value of $9.4 trillion by the end of 2029. But - despite its massive size and steady growth - stringent regulations, complex supply chains, and rising costs make the food and beverage industry an especially challenging one to succeed in. To remain competitive, many food and beverage manufacturers are turning to strategic solutions. As such, much of this projected growth will be driven by the increased adoption of industrial automation, digitization, AI, and blockchain technologies aimed at improving safety, efficiency, traceability, sustainability, and profitability.

RS PRO products for food and beverage manufacturing deliver an unbeatable combination of quality, choice, and value.

The RS PRO portfolio of products for the food and beverage manufacturing industry offers more than 27,800 solutions that - like all RS PRO products - are meticulously designed to provide an unbeatable combination of quality, choice, and value and backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards.

Solutions include more than:



10,100 fasteners that facilitate the assembly of complex industrial machinery, equipment, and structures, provide structural integrity, load distribution, and vibration resistance, and expedite maintenance and repairs.



5,200 tools and tool kits , including files, rasps, chisels, saws, abrasives, air tools, balancers, and cutters.



7,300 connectivity products essential to the reliable transmission of power, signal, and data between devices and systems, ranging from terminals, lugs, and ferrules to hook-up wire , Ethernet cables , and RF cable assemblies and a multitude of accessories, including cable ties , clamps, clips , and strain reliefs , conduit fittings , and wire ducts, raceways, and trays .



1,500 switches , ranging from electrical switches that create or break electrical connections to allow or prevent the flow of current or data - including pushbutton switches, limit switches , float switches , disconnect switches , and emergency stop switches - to networking switches, like Ethernet switches , that connect multiple devices within a local area network (LAN).



900 sensors , including photoelectric sensors that use a beam of light to detect the presence or absence of objects or changes in their surface conditions, proximity sensors that detect the presence of objects within a certain range by sensing changes in magnetic or capacitive fields or ultrasonic waves, and pressure sensors that measure and convert pressure into an electrical signal.



1,800 enclosures that provide critical protection for the various electronic components that comprise industrial control systems and reliably withstand the hazards of food and beverage manufacturing environments, including high-pressure and -temperature washdowns, bacteria, chemicals, and corrosion.

670 light bulbs representing LED, halogen, incandescent, and heat lamp technologies and used for ambient lighting, machine lighting, drying, sterilization, and cooking processes, and maintaining food-safe temperatures throughout production.

And while not all smart solutions themselves, these products are all fundamental for integrating and operating smart solutions, like automation and digitization technologies, and ensuring the safety, efficiency, compliance, and profitability of food and beverage production processes.

"Our portfolio of RS PRO products for the food and beverage manufacturing industry provides customers with a single source for industrial-grade solutions that are rigorously tested and field-proven to deliver high-quality performance in a wide range of industrial applications and environments," said Sonya May, RS PRO Manager. "It also offers a varied selection designed to satisfy diverse needs and comparable savings you can take to the bank. In addition, most RS PRO products - including all tools and appliances - are covered by a three-year warranty. This unique value proposition has earned us the business of more than half a million industrial customers and counting, as well as an astonishingly low return rate of less than 0.02%."

The RS PRO portfolio is designed to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial application and working environment and provide competitive savings compared to branded alternatives without compromising performance, allowing customers of all sizes to work confidently. It features more than 90,000 products across 1,500 technologies, including more than 17,000 in-stock and ready-to-ship solutions and a growing selection of sustainable solutions. These field-proven, industrial-grade products can also be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes and save even more time and money.

For more information about RS PRO products that facilitate food and beverage manufacturing processes and help manufacturers overcome challenges including stringent regulations, complex supply chains, and rising costs, please visit the links embedded here.

For assistance overcoming these and other common food and beverage industry challenges or identifying, procuring, installing, and maintaining RS PRO products for food and beverage manufacturing - including fasteners, tools, connectivity solutions, switches, sensors, enclosures, and lighting - please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team . RS can help you reduce costs while improving quality, strengthen your supply chain resilience and mitigate disruptions, leverage data analytics to improve decision-making and identify optimization opportunities, and source trusted solutions from leading industrial suppliers to support your business goals.

To learn more about how RS supports the food and beverage manufacturing industry, check out its food and beverage manufacturing and process manufacturing industry pages, and relevant selections from the RS Expert Advice series , including:



"Digital transformation and integration in process manufacturing: Part I" and "Part II"

"Food and beverage industry tracking and tracing"

"Seven key products for improving food and beverage manufacturing processes" "Six solutions for evolving safety and compliance challenges in the food and beverage industry"

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2025 reported revenue of £2,904 million.

For more information, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

