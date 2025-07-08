Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Adopts Four-Day Work Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The time has come to make a better work/life balance a reality for our people, and I believe this is a massive step forward," said Drew Sumrall, CEO of Family Entertainment Television. "This is a solution that no one had asked for, but the response has been overwhelming, both internally as well as outside our organization. Moving forward, our ability to problem-solve will exponentially increase as we retain and attract the finest talent with this unmatched benefit."

Starting Friday, July 11th, Family Entertainment Television's offices will be officially closed on Fridays. Family Broadcasting Corporation, the parent company of Family Entertainment Television, will also adopt a four-day work week.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic films and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

About Family Broadcasting Corporation

Family Broadcasting Corporation has been in operation since 1972, with multiple national networks including Family Entertainment Television (FETV), Family Movie Classics (FMC), and World Harvest Television (WHT) in addition to three over-the-air broadcast stations: WHMB TV-40 Indianapolis, Indiana, WHME TV-46 South Bend, Indiana, and KWHE TV-14 Honolulu, Hawaii.

Media Contact:

Adam Sumrall

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV