Chrysler Historic Vehicles, Stow 'N Go Challenge And Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell Set To Celebrate Chrysler Century Of Innovation At Carlisle Chrysler Nationals Car Show



Chrysler Century of Innovation summer celebration heads to the 2025 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 11-13

Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell will attend the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals and take part in a Q&A discussion on the past, present and future of the brand on July 11

Chrysler historic vehicles and concept cars, including the 1924 Chrysler Six, 1934 Chrysler Airflow, 1955 Chrysler 300, 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car, 1995 Chrysler Atlantic Concept and Chrysler Halcyon Concept, will be among the nearly 3,000 cars on display at the massive Carlisle show

Chrysler brand display on manufacturers midway at Carlisle will feature Stow 'n Go Challenge and the new 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition For more information on the Chrysler Century of Innovation celebration, visit Chrysler

The Chrysler Century of Innovation summer celebration is heading east to the 2025 Carlisle (Pennsylvania) Chrysler Nationals on July 11-13, bringing historic Chrysler vehicles, a Chrysler display featuring the Stow 'n Go Challenge and a visit by Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell to the giant car show, which draws nearly 3,000 vehicles from the Stellantis family.

Feuell will join Carlisle Chrysler Nationals event emcee Mike Garland on the event mainstage on Friday, July 11 for a Q&A discussion on the past, present and future of Chrysler as the brand marks 100 years. A lineup of historic Chrysler vehicles and concept cars will also be featured in the nearby Carlisle Expo Center, including:



1924 Chrysler Six: One of five prototypes completed before Chrysler production began in the former Chalmers plant on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, the vehicle on display at Carlisle has been owned by the company since its creation

1934 Chrysler Airflow: Historians consider the Chrysler Airflow the first modern automobile – a car that ultimately revolutionized auto design around the world

1955 Chrysler 300: Nicknamed the "banker's hot rod," the 300 was America's first modern muscle car and featured the most powerful production passenger car engine in the world at the time

1963 Chrysler Turbine Car: While Chrysler worked on the Turbine program from 1954 to 1981, this car is the most recognized of all of them. Designed in Detroit and built by Ghia in Italy, all of the cars were painted Turbine Bronze and were loaned to private individuals around the county for evaluation

1995 Chrysler Atlantic Concept: Introduced at the 1995 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Atlantic was designed in the spirit of luxury French custom coach builders of the 1930s Chrysler Halcyon Concept: The Chrysler Halcyon Concept exemplifies a potential future design theme of the Chrysler brand that embraces sustainability-driven exterior and interior design, full autonomy paired with personalized driving experiences and futuristic technology that expands on the brand's "Harmony in Motion" ethos of customer-focused seamless connectivity

Stow 'n Go Challenge Comes to Carlisle

The Chrysler brand display on the massive manufacturers midway at Carlisle will give enthusiasts the chance to see who is fastest in the Stow 'n Go Challenge , which puts participants to the test and on the clock to win prizes and find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a Stow 'n Go-equipped 2025 Chrysler Pacifica.

Chrysler is celebrating two decades of giving families all the space they need to load up for fun and adventure with the ground-breaking Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, which allows the second- and third-row seats to fold flat quickly and easily into the floor. When not stowed, available Stow 'n Go in-floor bins offer easily accessible space to store gear.

In addition to the pair of 2025 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles featured in the Stow 'n Go Challenge, the Chrysler display will also host the new 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition , unveiled during a special Chrysler historical vehicle drive on June 4 at Detroit's Belle Isle to mark Chrysler's 100 years. The Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition features unique content, including a new "Est. 1925" Chrysler wing badge decal, Luster Gray polished wheels, semi-gloss Granite Crystal fascia and grille trim, and a semi-gloss Granite Crystal Chrysler wing grille badge.

Chrysler limited-edition 100th anniversary branded apparel and merchandise, available for purchase at href="" rel="nofollow" Chrysle , will also be featured in the brand's Carlisle display.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler's legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan ever, continues to lead the segment it created more than 40 years ago. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first electrified minivan in its class, achieves 82 MPGe, with an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. With class-leading safety features and available all-wheel drive, Pacifica is designed for modern families. Chrysler will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of its exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system in 2025, as well as the return of the budget-friendly Chrysler Voyager to the lineup.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

