Steadman Philippon Research Institute Partners With Bigrio To Modernize Outcomes Research Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration provides a new platform that will incorporate advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to accelerate discovery, improve predictive modeling and generate insights from patient-reported outcomes and clinical data.

VAIL, Colo., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and BigR.io, LLC (BigRio) a global leader in secure, data-driven software engineering, today announced a strategic partnership to modernize SPRI's orthopaedic outcomes research infrastructure.

“This partnership with BigRio represents another step in raising our research capabilities to the highest levels,” said Marc J. Philippon, M.D., chairman of SPRI and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic.“As SPRI and BigRio work together to develop a novel software platform, we look forward to enhancing our research with advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities that will enable us to access and utilize our data more rapidly and efficiently.”

SPRI's new platform will modernize the existing orthopaedic outcomes research infrastructure by replacing legacy systems with a scalable, high-performance software platform tailored to clinical workflows. The new platform will also utilize next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications, allowing SPRI and its research capabilities to evolve and accelerate at a rapid pace.

“SPRI's collaboration with BigRio combines best-in-class orthopaedic medical research with artificial intelligence to accelerate personalized medical treatments resulting in differentiating patient outcomes,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of SPRI.“By partnering with BigRio, we're investing in a solution to enhance research quality, operational efficiency and patient-centered innovation.”

For more than 35 years, SPRI has captured patient data through its Center for Outcomes-Based Orthopaedic Research (COOR), creating the longest-standing and most robust orthopaedic clinical outcomes database worldwide. Research conducted through COOR has made a significant impact on orthopaedic research, including major validation studies that have changed the standards of care for many orthopaedic injuries. SPRI's partnership with BigRio will empower SPRI to build a custom, novel database system that will build upon the legacy data, while taking SPRI's research into the future.

Using AI-powered capabilities, the new SPRI platform will incorporate advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to accelerate discovery, improve predictive modeling, and generate insights from patient-reported outcomes and clinical data.

“We are very excited to partner with SPRI,” said Rohit Mahajan, CEO and Managing Partner of BigRio.“By combining BigRio's strengths in providing secure AI-driven platforms with SPRI's deep clinical expertise and outcomes data, we aim to accelerate research and discovery. Our vision is to collaborate with SPRI and build the most advanced, intelligent and future-ready platform for orthopaedic outcomes research, one that continuously evolves to drive personalization and impact at scale.”

The platform's efficiency tailored to clinical workflows is paramount to the success and mission of SPRI.

The new platform will support SPRI's ongoing clinical trials and integrate key data elements from SPRI's other departments, including the Linda & Mitch Hart Center for Regenerative and Personalized Medicine (CRPM), Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME) and Department of Education.

Security is always a critical issue with this level of research. BigRio and SPRI's design offers robust security, compliance (HIPAA/HITECH) and modular interoperability. The new platform will position SPRI at the forefront of digital orthopaedic research innovation.

The platform also enables SPRI to accelerate with future AI advancements as they develop. The future-ready design lays the groundwork for multicenter expansion, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) compatibility, and evolving AI use cases in orthopaedic care.

