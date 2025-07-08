Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Los Angeles To Dedicate New Affordable Homes In South LA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Celebration of First-Time Homeownership and Community Transformation

Los Angeles, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA – On Saturday, July 12, 2025 , Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will host a powerful home dedication ceremony celebrating first-time homebuyers in the heart of South Los Angeles. The event will take place at the newly completed Holmes Development in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood-an area historically underserved by affordable housing opportunities.

This momentous occasion is more than a ribbon cutting; it's a testament to what's possible when public, private, and community partners unite to build not just homes, but hope.

Members of the media are invited to tour the development, hear directly from new homeowners, and speak with Habitat LA leadership, community partners, and local elected officials. Attendees will get a firsthand look at the high-quality design, energy-efficient features, and community-centered vision that make the Holmes townhomes a model for future affordable housing in Los Angeles.

Each of the two-story townhomes includes:



Attached two-car garages

Drought-tolerant landscaping

Solar energy systems Energy-efficient appliances

These features are designed to reduce costs and increase sustainability for families moving in.

“This dedication is more than a celebration of new homes –it's a celebration of community, resilience, and the power of partnership,” said Erin Rank, President & CEO of Habitat LA.“We're thrilled to welcome these families home and to share this special day with everyone who helped make it possible.”

The Holmes Development was made possible through the generous support of hundreds of donors, including, Bank of America, BMO Bank, California Housing and Community Development, Costa Roofing, F&M Bank, the Habitat LA Catholic Coalition, Loan Depot, Los Angeles County, Rosendin, Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Thrivent, and Whirlpool-as well as the hands-on contributions of dedicated volunteers and in-kind supporters.

MEDIA RSVP & COVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES Visual opportunities include home tours, family move-ins, and remarks from homeowners, civic leaders, and Habitat LA executives.

WHEN:



Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 11am-1pm

LOCATION:

Holmes Development (6305 Holmes Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001)

WHO:



Habitat Homeowners

Erin Rank, President & CEO of Habitat LA

Habitat LA Team members, Donors, and Volunteers Community leaders and elected officials

For more information, contact Makebra Bridges at 562-455-5804 or ....

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and to help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. To learn more about Habitat LA, please visit habitatla.org.

Habitat LA Holmes Development Holmes Development

