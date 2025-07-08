290,900± SF Cold Storage Facility & Development Land Available In Kentucky With Hilco Real Estate Sales

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally constructed in 1980 and expanded through additions in 1990 and 2003, this 290,915± SF facility was formerly operated by Laurel Grocery Company, a century-old regional wholesale grocery distributor that recently closed its doors. This warehouse includes 203,855± SF of dry storage and 78,396± SF of coveted cold storage that includes four distinct temperature-controlled environments: a 5,697± SF ultra-low freezer at -20°F, a 38,531± SF freezer space at -10°F, a 7,735± SF cooler at 28°F, and a 19,313± SF cooler at 38°F, as well as 7,120± SF of refrigerated loading docks and staging area.

Designed for cold chain efficiency, the facility also includes 44 dock-high loading doors, nine refrigerated docks and 90 trailer parking spots, making it ideally suited for frozen and food-grade storage and distribution. Spanning over 32± acres and zoned C-2 (General Business), the property supports a wide range of industrial and commercial uses, including food processing and distribution, pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare, manufacturing and packaging operations, agricultural or other service-based logistics.

Located in London, Kentucky, the property sits at a high-traffic intersection of Barbourville Road and Kentucky Route 192, just two miles from Interstate 75 – one of the nation's major north-south corridors, stretching from Miami to the U.S.-Canadian border and offering direct access to key markets including Tampa, Atlanta, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Lexington, Cincinnati and Mackinaw City. It also benefits from high visibility along U.S. Route 80, a heavily traveled east-west route with traffic volumes exceeding 27,000 vehicles per day, making it well-suited for logistics or distribution operations.

Beyond its exceptional location, the property benefits from its setting within Laurel County, a region experiencing steady growth. The population has increased from 62,727 residents in 2020 to an estimated 64,130 in 2025, reflecting a 2.24% gain . In response to this expansion, several infrastructure projects are underway. Notably, Barbourville Road is undergoing a $16 million improvement initiative led by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will incorporate it into U.S. Highway 25. The rerouting project includes lane widening, improved access points and redesigned traffic patterns aimed at enhancing circulation, easing congestion and supporting ongoing regional development. Upon completion, the upgraded intersection is expected to handle up to 37,000 vehicles per day – significantly boosting the property's visibility and accessibility. Planned improvements will extend from KY 229 to KY 1006, with future phases set to reach the U.S. 25E corridor .

In addition to the main facility, this offering features a separate 7± acres of adjacent development land, allowing for future expansion of the main industrial facility or the construction of complementary commercial uses such as a gas station, convenience store, quick service restaurant or other essential service-oriented roadway businesses.

Steve Madura, senior vice president of Hilco Real Estate Sales stated, "The sale of this site unlocks a rare opportunity to breathe new life into a critical piece of London's industrial infrastructure. Reopening the facility could restore quality jobs, reestablish a vital distribution hub and strengthen the local supply chain – better positioning the region to meet the growing needs of surrounding communities and support the resilience of independent grocers or alternative cold storage businesses."

Chet Evans, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales, added, "Combing cold storage infrastructure, strategic interstate access and development-ready land in an exploding regional market, makes for a compelling sale for operators and investors looking to scale logistics capabilities or capitalize on Kentucky's expanding, business-friendly economy."

Bids must be received on or before the deadline of August 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Letter of Intent (LOI) available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sales' website . On-site inspections will be held on July 10, July 24 and August 7 by appointment only.

Interested bidders should review the terms of sale for requirements to participate in the sale process available on Hilco Real Estate's website . For further information, please contact Steve Madura at (203) 561-8737 or [email protected] or Chet Evans at (646) 984-4580 or [email protected] .

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales or call (855) 755-2300.

