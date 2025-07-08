Union Home Mortgage Grows Presence In Cincinnati Market

Adds 15 new personnel to Cincinnati, Ohio branch

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the arrival of a new Union Home Mortgage team to the Cincinnati, Ohio market. Ravi Patel and Justin Allen will both serve as Area Branch Managers of the Cincinnati office and bring with them a team of eight more loan officers, three loan officer assistants, a processor, a production manager, and a marketing & business development manager.

This team will join an already growing branch, led by Caveh Azadeh, Sr. Vice President of Sales, who worked alongside Justin Allen earlier in their careers at Nations Reliable Lending – acquired by Union Home Mortgage earlier this year. The newly formed group will bring entrepreneurial skills and market strategies to their focus on the retail side of the mortgage industry.

"I'm very excited to bring Ravi, Justin, and the entire team on board to Union Home," said Azadeh. "Welcoming a group of this caliber reflects the kind of growth we're focused on-one that's rooted in strong relationships and shared values."

Justin Allen first entered the industry through Fidelity Investments and has also previously worked with UMortgage and Nations Reliable Lending, bringing 9 years of experience and a strong foundation in the financial sector to Union Home. He is passionate about educating homebuyers and coming up with creative solutions for unique situations – especially for first-time homebuyers. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Allen now resides in Anderson Township with his wife and two children.

"It's been incredible to see how my former colleagues and I took different paths-gaining new experiences, growing through a changing market, and navigating the post-COVID world-only to come full circle and reunite," said Allen. "We've each learned so much along the way, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

Ravi Patel, who has previously worked with Guaranteed Rate and UMortgage, brings ten years of experience in the mortgage industry to Union Home. Originally from Georgia, Patel now resides in Northern Kentucky with his wife and three kids and loves to help homebuyers enjoy the great state of Kentucky alongside him.

"Keeping the team together was our number one priority," said Patel. "We have a strong team with some real talent and energy that we could never leave behind. This move will let us all break down barriers and hit new records."

In 2024, Patel and Allen's team closed 996 units and funded over $260M, while Azadeh's team closed 874 units and funded over $215M – combined, they hope to achieve this and more going forward.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and a Ten-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

