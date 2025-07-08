Leadership Transition At Worldtrips

HOUSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tokio Marine HCC , based in Houston, Texas, today announced a key leadership transition, effective July 1, 2025, at its travel-focused subsidiary, WorldTrips , a leading provider of travel insurance located in Carmel, Indiana.

After years of dedicated service and transformational leadership, Mark Carney will transition from his role as CEO of WorldTrips to become its Chairman , where he will continue to shape the company's strategic direction and support long-term growth initiatives.

At the same time, Philip Hsia has been appointed CEO of WorldTrips. A proven leader with deep global experience, Hsia has led Tokio Marine HCC's Global Travel Group, including oversight responsibility of WorldTrips, since 2018. He has been an integral part of the organization's success and is well-positioned to lead the company through its next phase of innovation and expansion.

Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC's CEO , shared the following statement:

“Mark's leadership has been foundational to the growth and resilience of WorldTrips. Under his guidance, the company navigated unprecedented challenges, including the global pandemic, and recently completed launching our Cayman Islands insurance operation, positioning WorldTrips for greater flexibility and future scalability.

I am deeply grateful for Mark's continued commitment in his new role as Chairman. His focus on long-term strategy and leadership development will remain a vital part of WorldTrips' ongoing success.

I'm equally excited to welcome Philip Hsia as the next CEO of WorldTrips. Phil brings proven strategic and managerial expertise with a global perspective. He has our full confidence and support as he steps into this role.”

The transition follows a strategic succession planning process initiated earlier this year. With the foundation in place, including a broadened product portfolio and enhanced operational agility, WorldTrips is primed to accelerate its mission of helping travelers explore the world with confidence.

“WorldTrips is entering an exciting new chapter,” added Rivera.“With Mark and Phil in their new roles, I am confident the company will continue to lead with purpose, innovation and a deep commitment to serving customers around the globe.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $74 billion as of March 31, 2025. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, 'A++' (Superior) from AM Best, and 'AA-' (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit .

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips, located in Carmel, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com .

In the State of California, operating as WorldTrips Insurance Services. California Non-Resident Producer License Number: 0G39705.