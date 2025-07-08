Proactive MD Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance For Second Consecutive Year

Proactive MD completes SOC 2 Type II audit for its Proactive IQ® platform, highlighting its commitment to top-tier data security and privacy in healthcare.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD, a leading value-based care organization providing innovative health solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit for its Proactive IQpopulation health management and analytics platform. This accomplishment emphasizes Proactive MD's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy within the healthcare industry.The SOC 2 Type II independent service auditors' report, issued by Sensiba LLP, validates that Proactive MD's systems and processes meet the rigorous criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. The report was given based on a full year of security and confidentiality analysis across the organization. This achievement demonstrates the company's dedication to ensuring the protection of sensitive information and maintaining trust among clients and partners.“At Proactive MD, our first priority and the center of our mission is our patients,” said Jeremy VanderKnyff, Chief Product Officer at Proactive MD. "Protecting the deeply personal health information our patients share with us is a responsibility we take seriously. Earning SOC 2 Type II compliance for the second year in a row reflects our continued dedication to upholding that trust."This milestone follows a comprehensive review of Proactive MD's information security practices and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening data protection, meeting regulatory standards, and safeguarding sensitive health information.With SOC 2 Type II compliance, Proactive MD reinforces its position as a trusted provider of secure, patient-centered healthcare solutions that support healthier, more productive workforcesAbout Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at .

Emily Miller

Proactive MD

+1 864-501-0751

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.