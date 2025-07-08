Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Options Traders Bet On Bitcoin's Price Hitting $130,000


2025-07-08 10:11:41
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Options traders remain bullish on %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC).

Market data from Deribit shows that options traders are buying higher-level calls on Bitcoin in the $130,000 U.S. price range.

Specifically, options traders are betting that if Bitcoin's price breaks above the $110,000 U.S. resistance level, it will rise all the way to $130,000 U.S. or higher.

Bitcoin's price has been rangebound between $100,000 U.S. and $110,000 U.S. since the end of May this year. However, traders are betting that a breakout to new all-time highs is imminent.

September call options at $130,000 U.S. are among the most popular bets among options traders currently, with call spreads in the $115,000 U.S. to $140,000 U.S. range.

Call options are essentially bets that an asset's price will rise in the near-term. Options traders who buy calls are bullish on a particular asset or the market overall.

While BTC's price has been stuck between $100,000 U.S. and $110,000 U.S. for 50 days, options traders see that changing as investors remain keen on risk assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Volatility in the crypto market might spike as the June minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve are released and the 90-day tariff pause for many U.S. trading partners is extended to Aug. 1.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $108,800 U.S., up 16% on the year.

MENAFN08072025007606016353ID1109774497

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search