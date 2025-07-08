403
Paraguay's New Health Entry Requirements: What You Need To Know
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare now requires everyone arriving from yellow fever risk countries-like Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, and Peru-to show proof of yellow fever vaccination.
This rule applies to both visitors and Paraguayan citizens or residents returning from these countries. The vaccine must be taken at least ten days before travel, and proof can be shown digitally or on paper.
Exceptions exist for children under one year, adults over sixty, and people with medical reasons not to get the vaccine. These groups must provide a doctor's note and undergo health checks for six days after arrival.
Travelers without the required vaccine or certificate may be denied entry or have to follow strict monitoring. Paraguay has not had a yellow fever case since 2008 or a measles case since 1998.
However, outbreaks in neighboring countries and a sharp rise in measles cases across the Americas have raised alarms. In 2025, the region saw over two thousand measles cases, mostly among unvaccinated people, according to the Pan American Health Organization.
These health rules matter for more than just public safety. Paraguay relies on trade and the movement of people for its economy. Disease outbreaks can disrupt business, slow exports, and threaten jobs.
By enforcing vaccination at the border, Paraguay aims to keep its workforce healthy and its economy running smoothly. The governmen has also improved digital health checks and border monitoring to catch problems early.
Officials work with international partners to stay ahead of outbreaks. For travelers and businesses, these rules are now a basic part of crossing into Paraguay. Paraguay's message is clear: protecting public health is essential for protecting the economy.
These steps help the country avoid costly outbreaks and keep trade and travel open. This approach shows how closely health and business are linked in today's world.
