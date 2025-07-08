403
Peru's Formal Job Market Grows, But Many Still Left Behind
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's government reports that formal jobs increased by 5.5% from January to April 2025. President Dina Boluarte points to private investment in farming, trade, and services as the main driver.
In April alone, formal jobs rose by 4.1%. The country's economy grew 3.3% in the first four months of the year, according to official statistics. Peru is betting big on private money.
The government offers public-private partnerships to expand farmland by about one million hectares. This move aims to create jobs and boost exports of crops like blueberries, grapes, and avocados.
Peru now leads the world in blueberry and grape exports and ranks high in avocados. The country plans $24 billion in irrigation and farm projects, hoping to attract even more private investors.
Major infrastructure projects also play a key role. Peru has a $70 billion pipeline of projects for 2025 and 2026, including roads, ports, and airports. The Chancay megaport and the new Jorge Chávez International Airport stand out as symbols of this push.
The construction sector expects to grow by 3.8% this year, thanks to both private and public spending. Yet, most Peruvians still work outside the formal system. Over 70% of workers have informal jobs, with no social security or job stability.
For young people, this rate is even higher-about 85%. The government hired 100 young people for public service this year, but they make up only 10% of the public workforce, and few stay long.
Peru's growth depends on private investment and big projects, but informal work and youth job struggles remain big problems. Business leaders warn that unless growth speeds up, poverty and informality will not fall.
The future of Peru's economy will depend on whether these new jobs can reach more people and offer real security.
