Govt Orders Transfer Of Two JKAS Officers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered fresh transfers and postings of two senior JKAS officers in the interest of administration.

As per an order issued by GAD JK, In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect, Ghulam Rasool Mir, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Roshan Lal, JKAS, under orders of transfer as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, is posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, against an available vacancy, reads the order.

