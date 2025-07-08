Govt Orders Transfer Of Two JKAS Officers
As per an order issued by GAD JK, In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect, Ghulam Rasool Mir, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.
Roshan Lal, JKAS, under orders of transfer as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, is posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, against an available vacancy, reads the order.Read Also MHA Orders AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle Video: MHA Orders Posting Of 9 IAS, 3 IPS Officers Of AGMUT Cadre To J&K
