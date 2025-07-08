Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xtract One Technologies

2025-07-08 10:08:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Xtract One Technologies : Today announced its Xtract One Gateway system has been selected by Mecklenburg County Public Schools, located in Boydton, Virginia, to enhance school security and ensure student, staff, and visitor safety. Xtract One Technologies shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.35.

