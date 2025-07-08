Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Endeavour Silver Corp. : Reports second quarter 2025 production of 1,483,736 silver ounces (oz), 7,755 gold oz, and in combination with base metal production a silver equivalent total production of 2.5 million oz. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares T are trading down $0.18 at $6.98.

