NABU Chief Confirms Family Ties To Kyiv Military Administration Head

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He shared this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“It's something of an open secret - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko is married to the biological sister of my wife. He is my brother-in-law. Naturally, our wives are close and communicate, and Timur and I may occasionally see each other or talk at family events,” Kryvonos said.

He also dismissed any suggestion of involvement in the high-profile Kyiv land corruption case, calling such claims“conspiracy theories.”

Kryvonos emphasized that the investigation into the back office of the Kyiv criminal group began in April 2023, before Tkachenko was appointed to lead the KCMA.

As reported earlier, on February 6, during Operation Clean City, the NABU served suspicion notices to several Kyiv officials, including Deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych, City Council members Mykhailo Terentiev (head of the land commission) and Olena Marchenko, and former council member Denys Komarnytskyi, believed to be the ringleader.

A total of seven people were detained.

On February 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted a motion by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the NABU to suspend Olenych from his duties for two months.

The NABU also announced that it would place Denys Komarnytskyi, a key figure in the case, on the international wanted list.