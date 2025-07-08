Managed Service Leader R3 Selects Unanet ERP To Enhance Companywide Utilization, Profitability Insights

Fast-growing firm is expanding its award-winning commercial service to the government sector

DULLES, Va., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for professional services firms and government contractors (GovCons), today announced that R3 has selected Unanet ERP. With Unanet, R3 will be able to reduce manual processes, gain greater insight into business data and resources, and be Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) compliant as it expands into government work.

R3 is a Frederick, Maryland-based managed services provider that delivers the latest in modern IT, security and compliance solutions. With services that include managed IT support, managed security, compliance as a service, IT asset management and strategic technology advisory, R3 routinely oversees dozens of projects, clients, partnerships, and activities, requiring a comprehensive ERP system. With Unanet, R3 will simplify manual processes and gain a single source of truth for all business information.

By replacing its off-the-shelf accounting system with Unanet, R3 is positioning itself to solve several core challenges-streamlining operations today while setting the stage for future growth in the government contracting space. R3 has observed the following enhancements:





Improved work-in-progress (WIP) reporting -R3 gained real-time business insights in order to accelerate billing cycles and increase operational agility.

Expanded visibility into project and client profitability -R3 leadership is now empowered with the data necessary to more accurately forecast future business conditions and make smarter decisions.

Increased staff utilization -R3 can now maximize team capacity and reduce inefficiencies with better resource management.

Accelerated and improved invoicing and accounting -Unanet enabled R3's lean accounting team to work faster, with fewer errors and stronger strategic oversight. Prepared to maintain DCAA compliance -As the business looks to pursue the government contracting market, they are now better equipped to meet DCAA requirements.

"Because we're growing rapidly and getting more complicated projects, we knew we needed to replace our antiquated software. So we set about on a very intentional process to research and find the best ERP solution that will help our company improve its overall intelligence and help us as we expand and grow into different industry segments," said Scott Brenowitz, Vice President of Finance for R3. "In addition to advanced reporting and resource planning solutions, Unanet offers both the commercial and government aspects we need. It checks the box in every category for us. We look forward to the benefits it will bring us, and as a former Unanet user, I know it will deliver."

In addition to improving business functions, another reason why R3 chose Unanet is because of its strong partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Microsoft, and Dell, as well as other service providers like BDO, who is also a leading Unanet implementation partner. Working with BDO on their implementation will help R3 ensure that its ERP is scaled for growth and is seamlessly integrated with other critical business functions. R3 expects to go live with the solution in early August.

Improving resource planning and execution, as R3 aims to do, is the theme of the recently released 2025 GAUGE Report from Unanet and CohnReznick. In the report, GovCons state their biggest project management concern today is resource planning, in addition to forecasting and lack of project status visibility. This all boils down to utilization or centralized planning.

To learn more about how Unanet helps project-based businesses improve efficiency and utilization, please visit .

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

About R3

Founded in 2008 in the Washington, DC Metro region, R3 is a cloud-first technology solutions company specializing in managed IT, cybersecurity, strategy and consulting, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services. More than a traditional managed services provider, R3 acts as a true managed solutions partner - integrating innovative, mission-aligned technology strategies that drive successful business outcomes and operational resilience.

As a multi-time Inc. Regional Company, Inc. Fastest-Growing Company, and Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree, R3 is recognized for both its industry leadership and its workplace culture. We hold multiple Microsoft partner designations and are a preferred Microsoft solutions partner, delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud services.

At R3, we believe technology isn't just a support function - it's embedded in the very fabric of how and why our clients operate. We are the single, comprehensive partner for organizations seeking to modernize, secure, and optimize their technology environments.

We are R3 - welcome to the R3VOLUTION. Learn more about R3 at

SOURCE Unanet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED