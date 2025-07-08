Hard Rock Heals Foundation Gives $250,000 In Grants To 50 Community Charities Around The World
-
Mental health awareness and research
Prevention of human trafficking and promotion of human rights
Children's wellness and education
The deserving, locally based organizations selected this year span 15 countries and over 40 cities, reflecting the brand's global reach and deep community connections. From autism awareness in the Maldives and childhood educational support in Mexico, to youth wellness in Austria and support for people experiencing homelessness in Florida, the 2025 recipients exemplify purpose-driven work that uplifts communities.
"Since 2016, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation has supported hundreds of local programs focused on healing and hope," said Tracy Bradford, President of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "This year's grant recipients, whether serving children, combating homelessness, or standing up for human rights, embody the spirit of our mottos: 'Love All – Serve All' and 'Take Time to Be Kind.'"
The program empowers each Hard Rock property to nominate one charity annually. Examples of 2025 grant recipients include:
-
The Bowery Mission (nominated by Hard Rock Cafe New York) – Serving New Yorkers experiencing homelessness
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Georgia (nominated by REVERB by Hard Rock Atlanta) – Granting life-changing wishes to critically ill children
Maldives Autism Association (nominated by Hard Rock Hotel Maldives) – Providing resources for children and families with autism
Julie Weintraub's Hands Across the Bay (nominated by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa) – Supporting survivors of human trafficking
Cruz Roja Española (nominated by Hard Rock Hotel Marbella) – Offering essential care and education to underserved children
CAREER WARDROBE (nominated by Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia) – Empowering women through professional development
The full list of 2025 grant recipients is available at .
About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®
The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that oversees all philanthropic activities for Hard Rock International. Guided by the belief that music is a universal force for good, the Foundation funds health, wellness, disaster relief, and community-based programs that promote healing through music and kindness. Since launching its grant program in 2016, Hard Rock Heals Foundation has supported hundreds of local organizations making a lasting impact.
For more information, visit .
SOURCE Hard Rock International
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment