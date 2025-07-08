Hard Rock Heals Foundation Gives $250,000 In Grants To 50 Community Charities Around The World



Mental health awareness and research

Prevention of human trafficking and promotion of human rights Children's wellness and education

The deserving, locally based organizations selected this year span 15 countries and over 40 cities, reflecting the brand's global reach and deep community connections. From autism awareness in the Maldives and childhood educational support in Mexico, to youth wellness in Austria and support for people experiencing homelessness in Florida, the 2025 recipients exemplify purpose-driven work that uplifts communities.

"Since 2016, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation has supported hundreds of local programs focused on healing and hope," said Tracy Bradford, President of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "This year's grant recipients, whether serving children, combating homelessness, or standing up for human rights, embody the spirit of our mottos: 'Love All – Serve All' and 'Take Time to Be Kind.'"

The program empowers each Hard Rock property to nominate one charity annually. Examples of 2025 grant recipients include:



The Bowery Mission (nominated by Hard Rock Cafe New York) – Serving New Yorkers experiencing homelessness

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Georgia (nominated by REVERB by Hard Rock Atlanta) – Granting life-changing wishes to critically ill children

Maldives Autism Association (nominated by Hard Rock Hotel Maldives) – Providing resources for children and families with autism

Julie Weintraub's Hands Across the Bay (nominated by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa) – Supporting survivors of human trafficking

Cruz Roja Española (nominated by Hard Rock Hotel Marbella) – Offering essential care and education to underserved children CAREER WARDROBE (nominated by Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia) – Empowering women through professional development

The full list of 2025 grant recipients is available at .

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that oversees all philanthropic activities for Hard Rock International. Guided by the belief that music is a universal force for good, the Foundation funds health, wellness, disaster relief, and community-based programs that promote healing through music and kindness. Since launching its grant program in 2016, Hard Rock Heals Foundation has supported hundreds of local organizations making a lasting impact.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Hard Rock International