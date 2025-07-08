Talkiatry Expands Psychotherapy Services With New Couples Therapy Program



Many common emotional distress signals stem from relationship problems, sparking increased demand for targeted therapy

With its new Couples Therapy program, Talkiatry's virtual psychiatry and therapy services work hand-in-hand to deliver comprehensive, whole-person care through licensed marriage and family therapists with deep knowledge of marital and relationship support

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatry and therapy services, today announced that it is expanding its care offerings with the launch of its Couples Therapy program. Talkiatry is committed to expanding access to high-quality care and evolving its services to best meet the clinical needs of patients. An extension of its psychotherapy function , which collaborates closely with Talkiatry's psychiatry team, the Couples Therapy program marks Talkiatry's newest specialized care offering, following the launches of its child & adolescent psychiatry (CAP) and geriatric services , and the expansion of its postpartum depression care program .

Relationship problems are the most common signals of acute emotional distress , and they have a significant impact on mental wellbeing. Partners in troubled relationships are more susceptible to mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders. These problems are widespread; nearly half of first marriages in the U.S. end in divorce. Today's couples also have higher expectations and aspirations for their relationships, generating growing demand for mental health services. Relationship-specific stressors and motivations show people's increased desire for more peace and understanding within their relationships. As such, the need for marriage and family therapists is on the rise, with employment rates for this specialty expected to grow by 16% by 2033 .

Talkiatry's dedicated Couples Therapy program increases access to necessary care. Couples therapy is a service available to patients engaged in psychiatry services at Talkiatry; a referral can be made from one of our psychiatric providers to couples therapy. Care teams at Talkiatry include a psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner and may evolve to include an individual therapist and couples therapist depending on need. This allows Talkiatry to deliver multidisciplinary team-based care, which is more effective than siloed care .

"We're committed to delivering timely, quality mental health care to patients by connecting them to dedicated expertise. We also know that relationships present challenges for nearly everyone at some point, which is why we've built a specialized program to address this universal issue," said David Guggenheim, PsyD, National Director of Psychotherapy, Talkiatry. "Our Couples Therapy program is designed by licensed marriage and family therapists with deep knowledge of marital and relationship therapies. The early response to the program confirms that our patients will continue to seek and find value from this service."

Within Talkiatry's footprint of over 600 full-time licensed psychiatrists and 150 therapists, all couples seeking care collaborate with a licensed marriage and family therapist, along with counselors and clinical social workers to provide effective couples counseling. This ensures every couple receives high-quality care, with expert supervision and support integrated into the therapeutic process. To accommodate the unique needs of couples, therapy appointments are 60 minutes; follow-up sessions are flexible, ranging from 30-45 minutes. Couples using Talkiatry are covered by 60+ in-network providers, with most visits costing patients $30 or less after insurance (includes all types of patient costs: copayment, deductible, and coinsurance. Excludes no-shows and includes $0 payments).

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. Co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist, we're solving the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. Sixty percent of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, we provide patients with the care they need-and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and Linkedin .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Talkiatry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED