SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN FOR THIRD ANNUAL CFDA GENESIS HOUSE AAPI DESIGN + INNOVATION GRANT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant continues to provide a powerful platform for emerging designers to explore the intersection of cultural heritage and contemporary design. With financial support from Genesis and valuable mentorship from top industry voices, the program equips participants with the tools to bring their visions to life.

An advisory board will select three designers to participate in the 2025–2026 program, guiding them through the creative process as they develop original collections. This year's board of mentors and advisors includes:



Steven Kolb (CEO and President, CFDA)

Wen Zhou (Founder/CEO, 3.1 Phillip Lim)

Robert Geller (Head of Menswear Design, Rag & Bone)

Dao-Yi Chow & Maxwel Osborne (Creative Directors and Co-Founders, Public School)

Jodie Chan (Fashion Marketing Executive)

Eva Chen (Vice President of Fashion, Meta)

Gena Smith (Chief Human Resources Officer, LVMH Inc.) Samantha Chen (VP of Merchandising, ALTUZARRA)

Each designer selected for the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant will be awarded a $40,000 grant from Genesis to support their research and design development throughout the program. As part of their creative journey, the three chosen designers will travel to Seoul, South Korea for an experience to help shape and inspire their collections. The program will culminate in a presentation at Genesis House in February 2026, where a judging panel will evaluate the final designs, and, one finalist will be awarded an additional $60,000 to further expand their business, bringing the total potential grant funding to $100,000.

"Genesis is a leader in innovation, delivering products with bold designs and advanced technologies," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Our partnership with the CFDA champions emerging talent and celebrates the diverse voices pushing fashion forward. We are proud to provide this platform for AAPI designers to explore bold ideas and shape the future of design."

"Now in its third year, the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant continues to spotlight the groundbreaking work of emerging AAPI designers," said Steven Kolb, CEO and President of the CFDA. "This program is an important part of our efforts to support diverse talent and create more opportunities within the fashion industry."

In February 2025, Olivia Cheng of Dauphinette was announced as the second winner of the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant. Cheng showcased her final collection, Clove, at Genesis House. Her pieces incorporated botanical elements like 24k-gold electroplated gingko leaves, lotus flowers from her mother's garden, and urban influences inspired by Seoul.

Submissions for the third annual CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant are now open and designers can apply here .

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis located in the heart of New York City's Meatpacking District, offering experiences influenced by Korean culture and community, culinary excellence, and innovative architecture and technology. Consisting of the Showroom, Restaurant, and Cellar Stage, the lifestyle space evokes audacious design, progressive function and a distinctly Korean atmosphere that showcases the Genesis brand in harmony and balance with its surroundings.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 80 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House , the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at .

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America